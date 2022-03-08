Spice Attends Church Amid Social Media Hiatus

Spice, Yandy

Amid her social media hiatus, it appears Dancehall Queen Spice is strengthening her relationship with God, after attending church over the weekend.

Her friend and fellow Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL) star Yandy Smith-Harris posted a snippet sitting beside the singjay at a packed church service, to her Instagram story on Monday.

Later that day, Smith-Harris—an entertainment manager, actress and entrepreneur— took it a step further by making an uplifting post about her friend, during what the Black Hypocrisy singer has labeled as a challenging time.

“From my intern days to owning several companies @spiceofficial has always treated me the exact same,” she wrote under a slide of smiling photos, which begins with the two women—then escalates into group shots of the LHHATL cast.

“Always supportive, always greeted me with a big smile and a hug and always just shown the utmost love and respect. She’s as real as they come and I know that because I was literally a little girl chasing behind Mona and Missy, holding bags and getting coffee and she showed me love. She was always a star when I met her. Maybe not here in Jamaica for sure. There is some rare about her and she’s so deserving of everything coming her way! Grammy nominations is just a start for you sis! Love you.”

Spice’s debut album 10 is among six projects vying for the Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category in the upcoming 64th Annual Awards. The others are Sean Paul‘s Live N Livin; Etana‘s Pajoma; Jesse Royal‘s Royal; Gramps Morgan‘s Positive Vibration and American band Soja’s Beauty in the Silence. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 3.

At the end of February, Spice announced that she would be stepping away from social media for an undisclosed length of time, after her most recent tussle with youth Pastor, Stephen Blake. The Cool It artist said she was “not as strong” as she used to be, “weak and tired of being a target”.

The imbroglio began after The Star published an article regarding the song Solid Ground featuring the Grammy-nominated artist and Blake, which Spice later said was released without her permission.

The article had noted, among other things, that after telling the publication in 2019 that he wanted to collaborate with Spice, “self-proclaimed ‘Pastor of the Dancehall’ Stephen Blake has seen it come to fruition”.

However, Spice reshared a screengrab of the Star Instagram snippet, on which she had superimposed a big red ‘X’ and rebuked Blake for what she said were his presumptuous actions.

Prior to that, Spice, whose given name is Grace Hamilton, was going head to head with Minister Marion Hall after the former Dancehall Queen accused the women still in the industry of being in a “race to hell.”

While Spice has not made any Instagram feed posts since her break announcement, she has reshared stories she was tagged in, ranging from upcoming shows, to an International Women’s Day greeting.