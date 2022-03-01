Spice At Loggerheads With ‘Dancehall Pastor’ Over Gospel Song

Dancehall diva Spice is at loggerheads with another Minister of Religion, this time a seemingly unperturbed Pastor Stephen Blake—artist and son of Paul Blake, former lead singer of the internationally acclaimed Blood Fire Posse. The imbroglio began after The Star published an article regarding the song Solid Ground featuring the Grammy-nominated artist and Blake, which Spice later said was released without her permission.

The article had noted, among other things, that after telling the publication in 2019 that he wanted to collaborate with Spice, “self-proclaimed ‘Pastor of the Dancehall’ Stephen Blake has seen it come to fruition”.

However, Spice reshared a screengrab of the Star Instagram snippet, on which she had superimposed a big red ‘X’ and rebuked the God A Mi Boss singer for what she said was his presumptuous actions.

“Stephen you claim to be a man of God. I asked you privately not to release this unfinished Demo that we started working on from 2020 and you still continue to clout chase because of your own church sister. I don’t know about you but One thing I don’t do is play with God ‼️ TAKE OUT MI VOICE OUT A YUH SONG A GWAN YUH WAYS INNA JESUS NAME,” she ordered.

A while later in response to her fans, she added: “ Unu don’t forget kmt why this man a act like I just do the song fi make people think a because of them mi gone do gospel song ? Mi tiad a dem a clout offa mi man mi tiaaaaad,” she said, apparently referencing her rival Minister Marion Hall, who a few weeks ago said that Spice was mimicking every musical move she made as Lady Saw.

“Mi tiad a dem God see and know mi a get weak now , nah no more strength Inna mi to fight 😞,” Spice had added a while later.

In her last post, the Cool It artist said that she was taking a break from social media, as she was “not as strong” as she used to be, “weak and tired of being a target”.

“The only Collab I have out now is with my son @official.nicho Po-Po video out now. LINK IN MY BIO RUN IT UP Until you see me again💙 say a prayer for me, I love you all 🙏🏾,” she noted.

Many of her fans appeared not to know what the issue was about, but those who did, incessantly tagged Blake in their comments, some making snarky comments about him and even labelling him a clout chaser.

“Dis yah man yah deh a every uptown dance a chase clout bout him a BBC pastor,” one woman stated, while another added: “Why this man nuh stick with church and be a real pastor… kmt waah all up inna dancehall… bout you name dancehall pastor… kmt!”.

A few others appeared to empathize with Stephen, some claiming that Spice was, too often, involved in what they described as “bagga bagga”.

“Then a so long you take fi finish one song?? me would a get fed up and release it to,” remii_don said.

“I strongly believe you’re at fault it can’t be everyone coming after you, for what, why, You always right? 🙁,” fluffie_2020 said.

One of Spice’s fan pages sought to clarify to her followers, what the entire hullaballoo was about.

“This is what happened: Back in 2020, Spice and Stephan were working on a small track that was incomplete and tacky. So, she didn’t approve the song to be shared on social media. Now, in 2020, 3 days ago, Stephen went behind Spice’s back and uploaded the song. Him uploading the song implies that Spice is now doing gospel music because of the altercation she had with Lady Saw. Stephen is doing all of this for clout while profiting off Spice’s name. And this is UTTER DISRESPECT AND SLACKNESS ‼️” spiceupdates1 noted.

However, others like sueblush, said Spice should let the song be, as it was impressive.

“But Betsie the song sound good all when it unfinished, I would definitely add it in my gospel mix, when I listen I dont hear or thing about raunchy spice, unlike that other lady who say she a pastor and all har song them sound like she still inna dancehall,” she urged.

“@spiceofficial I loveeeeee the demo. Just finished listening to it. God bless you,” inspirationalmarsha said, while killabee242 added: “What a disappointment, because this song is very nice. This song just show how well versatile @spiceofficial is. But what the devil meant for evil God will turn around for God and in the end he will get the Glory… We know your intentions for this song was pure… Stay up and stay Great!”

However, not long after Spice’s announcements, a seemingly unrepentant Blake shared a video clip of himself in the studio with Spice, who appeared as happy as a lark as she belted out the chorus, during what appeared to be the production process for the song.

“Hold a Solid Ground #notocloutchasing,” he noted in the IG post for which the comments were disabled.

Blake, who is pastor at the Acts of the Holy Spirit Ministries International has a growing musical catalogue that includes secular and gospel tracks such as Far Away, Can’t Do Me Nutn, God Ah Me Boss, and Running Away: God Save Adijah Palmer.