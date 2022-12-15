Sean Paul’s ‘Dutty Rock’ Album Certified Triple Platinum In The US

Sean Paul‘s Grammy Award-winning sophomore album Dutty Rock has been certified triple platinum in the United States.

The album, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, was certified 3X Platinum yesterday (December 14) by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after it surpassed the sales and streaming equivalent of 3,000,000 units sold in the US.

In November 2022, Paul commemorated the 20th anniversary of Dutty Rock at Webster Hall in New York City in a celebration hosted in collaboration with the radio station Hot 97. The album was first released on November 16, 2002, and was later re-released in September 2003 to cater more to international markets.

“Twenty years flew by, and I’m just thankful that songs I’ve been able to last that long,” Sean Paul had told DancehallMag in an interview in New York.

Reflecting on his career and his role in introducing Dancehall music to a larger, global audience, he added: “The steps that Super Cat and Shabba Ranks took, and all those greats, just open up doorways. Even though I was able to blow down the doors completely, if they hadn’t cracked the surface and got people ready, and I wasn’t prepared, then it wouldn’t have happened this way.”

Dutty Rock peaked at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 albums chart and featured five top 15 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — namely, Get Busy and Baby Boy with Beyonce, which both peaked at No. 1, Gimme the Light, which peaked at No. 7, Like Glue, which peaked at No. 13, and I’m Still In Love With You with Sasha, which peaked at No. 14.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Reggae Albums chart with 65,000 units sold during its first week of release in 2002.

The VP Records/Atlantic Records suite also peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart. It was certified triple Platinum in the UK in July 2021, after it surpassed sales of over 900,000 units in the country, according to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

The album earned Sean Paul his first and only Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2004.

He was also nominated that year for Best New Artist and Best Male Rap Solo Performance (Get Busy).

The deejay’s Dutty Classics Collection and The Trinity albums are also both BRIT Certified Gold in the UK for sales of over 100,000 units by BPI, while The Trinity is certified platinum in the US for sales of over 1,000,000 units by the RIAA.