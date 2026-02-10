Protoje Announces 7th Studio Album ‘The Art Of Acceptance’

Protoje (contributed)

Protoje will release his seventh studio album, The Art of Acceptance, on April 17, 2026, through In.Digg.Nation Collective and Ineffable Records.

The 13-track project follows 2022’s Third Time’s The Charm, which earned the Saint Elizabeth-native his second Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. According to Protoje, this upcoming release also marks a return to a full-length collaboration with producer Winta James, their first complete project together since the Grammy-nominated A Matter of Time in 2018.

James noted in a release that the record spans traditional acoustic reggae, the digital revolution of the late 80s, and “hip-hop-inspired grooves.” “It’s an amalgamation of the sounds that inspired us over the years,” he shared.

A heavy Jamaican contingent anchors the features, including Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Stephen Marley, Masicka, Jesse Royal, and Shenseea. Pressure Busspipe of the U.S. Virgin Islands also appears on the track The Locusts.

“Every feature on this album is a dream collaboration, and having them all come together feels like divine timing,” Protoje said.

Protoje – The Art Of Acceptance cover

He described the three-year process behind the album as a ‘spiritual reckoning’ focused on internal honesty.

“The Art of Acceptance’ isn’t just about peace — it’s about the raw, sometimes painful work of facing yourself fully, embracing the parts you might want to hide, and then radiating from that wholeness.”

The rollout has already seen three singles: At We Feet, BIG 45, and Feel It. The former features an interpolation of Super Cat and Heavy D’s 1992 classic Dem No Worry We.

The Art of Acceptance Tracklist:

Something I Sad (feat. Jesse Royal) Sword & Shield Ting Loud (feat. Masicka) BIG 45 Goddess (feat. Shenseea) Feel It At We Feet (feat. Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley) The Locusts (feat. Pressure Busspipe) Reference 1000 Lashes (feat. Stephen Marley) In Your Corner Love Overflow Ten Times Around The Sun

International touring begins in March 2026, touching the US, UK, and Europe after the two-day Lost In Time Festival in Kingston, Jamaica.

Confirmed dates include stops at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Austin Reggae Festival.