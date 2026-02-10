Sharon Marley Announces Debut Album ‘Firebird’

Sharon Marley (contributed)

Three-time Grammy Award winner Sharon Marley will release her debut solo album, Firebird, on March 20, 2026, according to a release.

The 11-track project will be released via Marley’s Gong Gyal Entertainment imprint with distribution by Tuff Gong International.

Though she began her career decades ago with the reggae group Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, Firebird will be her first full-length solo effort. It follows the 2021 release of her single Just One More Morning , and her Big Youth collab, STEPPAH .

A new single, Island, which is set for release on March 6, will feature Rica Newell and Cedella Marley. The track will be a reunion for the three women, who previously toured and recorded together as members of the Melody Makers.

Sharon Marley Firebird (contributed)

Streaming proceeds from Island are earmarked for Humanity Ova Vanity (HOV), a Canadian organization focused on disaster response and housing stabilization.

The tracklist includes a reinterpretation of her father Bob Marley’s Exodus and the title track Firebird, co-produced by Ingemar Prendergast. Visuals for the project have been a family affair, with the Steppah music video directed by Marley’s daughter, Donisha Prendergast.

The album’s cover art is a hand-painted piece by digital artist and poet Komi Olafimihan.

Sharon Marley is the biological daughter of Rita Marley and was adopted by Bob Marley when the two married.

She has eight Grammy Award nominations and three wins for Best Reggae Album with the Melody Maker albums, Conscious Party (1988), One Bright Day (1989), and Fallen Is Babylon (1997).