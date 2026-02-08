Jay Icon And His Wife Apple Pled Guilty To Roseville Lululemon $1 Million Theft

Jamaican social media influencers Jay Icon and his wife Apple admitted in Ramsey County District Court to stealing from several Lululemon Twin Cities locations last year. The couple will be ordered to make restitution for the $1 million organized retail theft during their sentencing hearings.

The hearings were scheduled for January 30.

The couple, Jadion Anthony Richards, 45, and Akwele Nickeisha Lawes-Richards, 46, is accused by authorities of being part of a group that plundered nearly $1 million in goods from Lululemon stores across the U.S.

Both pleaded guilty to one count of felony organized retail theft under a “global resolution” agreement. The agreement covers charges filed against them in both Ramsey and Hennepin counties for thefts at Lululemon stores in Roseville, Edina, Minneapolis, and Minnetonka.

Because they have no prior criminal history in Minnesota, their attorneys said in court Friday, the presumptive sentences under state guidelines are stayed prison terms to probation.

Restitution will also be ordered at their sentencing hearings, which are scheduled for Jan. 30.

The couple appeared out of custody by Zoom and in separate hearings.

The charges brought against Richards and Lawes-Richards in November 2024 were the first for Ramsey County under a state law that took effect in August 2023 to address organized retail theft. The cases also mark the county’s first convictions.

The law was enacted after large jumps in shoplifting cases across the metro area, and several high-profile cases of organized retail crime, such as grab-and-run thefts from Best Buy locations in Maplewood, Burnsville and Blaine on Black Friday in 2021.

Richards and Lawes-Richards pleaded guilty one year to the day after they stole just shy of $5,000 worth of goods from the high-end women’s athletic wear retailer’s Rosedale mall store in Roseville. They were arrested the next day after a Lululemon organized retail crime investigator notified police they were in the Woodbury store.

As part of the plea agreement, other charges against the couple will be dismissed: a second count of organized retail theft in Ramsey County, and two counts of felony theft stemming from two cases in Hennepin County.

According to the criminal complaints, Richards had a JW Marriot key card on him when he was arrested on Nov. 14, 2024. Police recovered more than $50,000 in stolen Lululemon goods in his hotel room at the hotel’s Mall of America location in Bloomington.

The Lululemon investigator also told police that Richards used at least six credit cards to process nearly a half-million in fraudulent returns, the complaints say.

Colorado police investigators said a series of organized retail thefts hitting Lululemon stores across the country began with a two-day theft spree along the Front Range, which has led to the arrest of a husband and wife suspected of masterminding the cross-country retail thefts.

According to a law enforcement timeline, last October, Richards, Adams, and another unidentified woman stole from eight Lululemon stores along the Front Range in a 48-hour period.

“It appeared that this group was working together using specific organized retail crime tactics such as blocking and distraction of associates to commit large thefts,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said the group stole from three Lululemon stores in Denver as well as stores in Aurora, Littleton, Westminster, and Lone Tree, costing the company about $31,000 in losses.

Within a day or two after the Colorado thefts, investigators said the group showed up in New York and Connecticut at Lululemon stores, then moved on to Utah on Nov. 6 and 7, where investigators said they stole about $21,000 in merchandise from six Lululemon stores. From there, police said they tracked the group to Minnesota where the pattern continued.

On Nov. 14, Richards and Adams were arrested at a Lululemon store in Minnesota. Police said when they arrested Adams, “Many of the articles of clothing she was wearing were Lululemon brand.”