Popular Dancehall Promoter Jay Icon, Wife Arrested For Shoplifting In Connecticut

Jadion Richards, 41, Akwele Lawes-Richards, 42

A popular party promoter, 41-year-old Jadion ‘Jay Icon’ Richards, and his wife were charged in connection to alleged shoplifting in New Milford, Connecticut earlier this week.

The alleged shoplifting incident took place at a HomeGoods store in New Milford on February 25.

Jadion Richards, who is well known in entertainment circles, was arrested alongside his businesswoman spouse Akwele Lawes-Richards, 42, popularly known as ‘Apple’.

Both were charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and second-degree forgery. They are also under investigation for a number of similar alleged shoplifting incidents at various Home Goods stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

According to a Facebook post from the Southbury Police Department, its officers were alerted to two individuals, who allegedly stole several items from the store in New Milford.

Following notification of the alleged New Milford theft, Southbury officers responded to another Home Goods store in the town of Southbury. While on the scene, the police reportedly spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle parked outside.

Upon their arrest, the couple was allegedly found in possession of a large amount of fraudulent Home Goods receipts, fake drivers’ licenses from the Tri-state area, a retail theft device, and other stolen items.

They were released on bond this week and are expected to appear in court later this month.