Dancehall Producer Miller 9 For Pre-Trial Hearing Over California Home Invasion-Murder

Dancehall producer Omar “Miller 9” Miller will soon face trial for a 2019 home invasion robbery and murder in Irvine, California, DancehallMag has learned.

Miller 9, a former Jamaican cop who was freed of a murder charge on the island over a decade ago, and two other men are set for a pre-trial hearing on June 9, 2023, before the commencement of their jury trial on October 6, 2023, according to California court records.

The producer, 44, of Lauderdale, Florida, and Andre Andrews, 37, of Miramar, Florida, are both charged with special circumstances of murder committed during the commission of a robbery, murder committed during the commission of a burglary, and three felony enhancements for personal use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury.

The two have been in custody since January 2020, when they were arrested in Florida and extradited to California.

According to the Orange County District Attorney (DA), Miller 9 and Andrews could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted on all the charges. But, executions in California state have been halted since 2006.

A third man, Devon Quinland, 36, of Westminster, is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He was released on bail in January 2021.

All the charges stem from a home-invasion robbery and shooting that left one resident dead and another injured on Bayleaf Lane, Irvine, on October 26, 2019. The slain man was identified as 20-year-old Raymond Alcala by police.

The other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

An Orange County DA release said, “A man had told officers that he and his roommate had been assaulted inside a home on Bayleaf Lane. Officers entered the residence on Bayleaf Lane and found a second man who was suffering several gunshot wounds.…”

Police released surveillance footage and photos from inside the home, which showed two men (Miller and Andrews) with firearms entering the residence. Police believe they intended to commit a robbery when the shooting occurred. Watch the video below.

Miller 9 was best known for producing music for Vybz Kartel, including Big Money on the Bloodline riddim, in 2008.

However, the pair’s relationship appears to have soured after Kartel, who is himself incarcerated for murder, subliminally dissed Miller 9 in his 2020 track, Run Dancehall, in which he deejayed: “Caught pon di camera, di crime tape play/F-cking ediat, yuh do it inna USA,” in reference to the surveillance footage released by the Irvine Police Department.

In 2021, Kartel’s verified Instagram elaborated on the nature of their fallout, after it said that Miller 9 was possibly going to meet a worse fate than that which he had wished on him.

“All you Milla9, weh a tell mon bout Kartel fi stay a prison… now death sentence ya face,” the Dumper Truck artist wrote in one Instagram post.

Miller 9 has also worked with Popcaan, Blak Ryno, Shane O, Jahmiel, Mad Cobra, and Jah Vinci on the MP40 riddim.

In 2011, he was charged along with three other members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for killing 18-year-old Andre Thomas in St Andrew.

The four were freed when they claimed they killed Thomas in self-defense.