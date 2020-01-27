Dancehall Producer ‘Miller 9’ Could Face The Death Penalty For U.S. Home Invasion Murder Case

From left: Andre Andrews, Omar Miller and Devon Quinland are seen in booking photos released Jan. 23, 2020, by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Dancehall music producer, Miller 9, who is best known for his work with big names in Dancehall like Vybz Kartel, Popcaan and Jah Vinci, could be facing the death penalty for his role in a home invasion gone wrong in California. The 41-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in Florida last year December 19th.

He has been officially charged with murder according to the LA Times. The charges in the case come after a suspected robbery and shooting that left one resident dead and another injured in Irvine, California on October 26th. At the time of his arrest police released surveillance footage and photos from inside the home which showed two men with firearms entering the residence.

The @IrvinePolice looking for these 2 murder suspects who detectives believe entered a home on Bayleaf Lane and shot a man to death over the weekend during a robbery. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/H6Bn7KzHF5 — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) October 28, 2019

Miller 9 (Omar Miller), who was once a Jamaican police officer, has been charged along with two other men for murder in connection to the incident which occurred in October in Irvine.

The other two men are Devon Quinland, 33, and Jamaican Andre Andrews, 34.

They were each charged with felony counts of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime and assault with a firearm, according to the Orange County district attorney and Irvine Police Department.

The trio have also been charged with the special circumstances of murder committed during the commission of a robbery and murder committed during the commission of a burglary, authorities said. They could be given the death penalty if convicted on all charges in the case.

Irvine police arrested Quinland on Dec. 17. Andrews and Miller were arrested in Florida, where they live. They were extradited to California last Wednesday.

“The arrest and prosecution of these three individuals is a testament to the close working relationship the Irvine Police Department has across multiple jurisdictions and across state lines,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

According to the LA Times: “On Oct. 26, at around 5:45 a.m., the Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of an injured man in a residential neighborhood in the city, authorities said. A man told police that he and his roommate had been assaulted inside a home on Bayleaf Lane. When officers entered the home, they found a second man with gunshot wounds.”

The two men were taken to a hospital where 20-year-old Raymond Alcala, was pronounced dead. The other victim survived. All three men charged are being held without bail in the Orange County Jail.

While serving in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Omar Miller was charged with murder along with three other cops for the killing of 18-year-old Andre Thomas in St Andrew, Jamaica. The four were freed of charges in 2011 when they claimed they killed Thomas in self defense.