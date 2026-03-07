Bounty Killer To Be Honoured With Generational Impact: Guardian Of The Culture Award

Bounty Killer

Rodney ‘Bounty Killer’ Price will be given the Generational Impact: Guardian of the Culture Award this year for his outstanding charitable contributions, his impact on dancehall music, and for being a fearless advocate for the disenfranchised.

“Bounty Killer represents the spirit of the people. His music speaks truth, but more importantly his actions have always reflected a commitment to uplifting the community,” Dwight Hermit, event organizer, said.

“This award is about recognizing someone who has not only shaped culture, but who continues to inspire the next generation to rise.”

The Generational Impact: Guardian of the Culture Award recognizes individuals whose work preserves cultural heritage while shaping the future of their communities.

The award will be presented during the Uplift the Community Benefit Concert, part of the Seaview Gardens Community Assistance Project, taking place in Kingston 11 on March 29th,2026.

The event will feature a free Community Day and Health Fair for residents, followed by a benefit concert aimed at raising support for youth development and community initiatives.

Bounty Killer performing in Brooklyn, NY.

Few embody this mission more fully than Bounty Killer, Sherone White, founder of Let Us S.O.A.R., which is spearheading the initiative said.

“This moment is about legacy. Bounty Killer has spent decades defending culture, empowering artists, and advocating for the people,” White said.

She highlighted the deeper purpose behind the initiative:

“Through this award and the scholarships in his name, we are connecting his influence to the future – ensuring that young people in communities like Seaview Gardens see that greatness can come from where they stand,” she added.

In addition to the award, organizers will establish the Bounty Killer Generational Impact Scholarship, created in honor of Rodney “Bounty Killer” Price.

Each year, the scholarship will support two graduating students from Seaview Gardens Primary School; one boy and one girl, as they transition into high school, the release said.

The initiative reflects Bounty Killer’s lifelong commitment to empowering youth and ensuring that the next generation has the opportunity to rise through education and community support.

BOUNTY KILLER

Known worldwide for his commanding voice and fearless lyrical style, Bounty Killer’s influence extends far beyond music.

For decades, he has stood as a powerful advocate for the people of Jamaica, using his platform to uplift communities, defend cultural identity, and champion the next generation of artists.

Often referred to as the “Poor People Governor,” Bounty Killer has consistently used his voice to speak truth to power, challenge injustice, and inspire social awareness.

Through mentorship, philanthropy, and unwavering commitment to community development, he has helped launch and support the careers of numerous artists while remaining a guiding force within Jamaica’s cultural landscape.

Beyond his musical achievements, Bounty Killer is widely

respected as a humanitarian, philosopher, community leader, and cultural architect; a figure whose influence has helped define modern dancehall while reinforcing the values of resilience, pride, and empowerment.

Dancehall recording artist Blakkman, who is originally from Seaview Gardens, hailed Bounty Killer’s influence.

“Bounty Killer is more than an artiste, he is a teacher and a general in the culture. Many of us who are creating music today stand on the foundation he built,” Blakkman said.

“Honoring him in the community where the culture lives is powerful, because it shows the youth that leadership and greatness come from serving the people.”

Organizers say the recognition is intended to become an annual honor celebrating individuals who protect and advance Caribbean culture while uplifting their communities.