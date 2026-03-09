Sean Paul’s ‘Timeless Tour’ Draws Arena-Sized Crowds Across Europe

Sean Paul

Sean Paul is still filling large European venues in 2026, a reminder that more than two decades into his career, he remains one of Dancehall’s strongest live draws outside the Caribbean.

The Grammy-winning deejay’s ‘Timeless Tour’ has been playing to arena-sized crowds across Europe since late February, with stops in Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, Leipzig, and Munich before wrapping up today in Cologne, Germany.

The tour has hit venues with capacities ranging from 18,000 to more than 20,000, according to a release, which also noted that several of the arenas on the run regularly host major international acts, including Beyoncé, Drake, Coldplay, and The Weeknd.

The release framed the ‘Timeless Tour’ crowd as broad in age, with younger listeners discovering Sean Paul through streaming and social media while older fans returned to the catalog that made him one of the genre’s most commercially successful crossover acts.

“Dancehall has always had a global heartbeat,” Paul said. “To see people from different generations coming out to these arenas shows how far the music has traveled and how strong the culture is.”

He added: “Being able to represent Jamaica on stages like this means a lot. Dancehall has always been about energy, culture, and connection.”

“Sean Paul recently became the first dancehall artist to receive an RIAA Diamond certification, marking 10 million units sold in the United States for his collaboration with Sia on Cheap Thrills,” the release noted.

His latest single, Ready For The Ride , featuring Stalk Ashley, was released earlier this year.

See more photos from the Timeless Tour below.