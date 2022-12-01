Spice Shares Update About Her Health

Queen of Dancehall Spice “popped in” on Instagram today (December 1) to say ‘hi’ and reassure her besties that she is ‘okay’ after a 3-week long hiatus on social media.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star (LHHATL) shared an old photo of herself in a red suede bodysuit with flowing blue hair, and in the caption updated her 4.1 million followers about the status of her health. The Romping Shop singer revealed that she has been getting an overflow of concerned inquiries and thought it was time to pop in on the platform.

“Hey Besties 💙 I just feel like popping in to say hi 🥰” Spice said. “My Dm is still full with concerns but I’m ok.”

The usually avid social media user further said she missed her fans and even engaged them in convo, asking if they were ready for the holidays.

“How are you guys doing, are you ready for the holiday? 🎄 I miss you all so much😍. Just remember I love you for real in real life,” she continued, adding the hashtags, “#Live #love #laugh #JesusNeverFailsme #Oldphoto #Emancipated #Queenofdancehall.”

Early last month, Spice was hospitalized and had to undergo surgery, it was due to a ruptured hernia that caused subsequent sepsis.

In October, when Spice announced that she would be taking a break from social media, she wished everyone a “Merry Christmas” and a “Happy New Year” suggesting that it would be sometime in January before she returned to social media.

At the time, Spice blamed the intended departure on online trolls that were “targeting her for clout and clickbait.”

“I refuse to answer to the noise they creating to gain my attention. Every morning I wake up to something else. “I fight so hard to be where I’m now getting a fight for,” she added.

Fans and friends of the QOD couldn’t have been happier to see her reemergence on IG today and of course for the health update.

“Praise God🔥” replied American singer/television personality star Tamar Braxton on Spice’s post.

Shaneil Muir commented “God is always in control LOVE YOU! ❤️” and Pamputtae added “Fi mi sis dat💙💙💙💙❤️❤️❤️❤️😇🙏”.

There was an outpouring of love from other celebs including Baby Cham, Demarco, Elaine Thompson, Kirk Frost, and Jessie Woo.