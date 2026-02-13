Skip Marley Reimagines Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ For New Adidas Collection

Skip Marley (contributed)

Skip Marley has released a Salaam Remi-produced cover of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ One Love. Released on Friday, alongside an official music video, the track was commissioned to anchor a new collaborative capsule between Adidas and the Bob Marley Foundation.

The rendition, out via Tuff Gong International and Def Jam Recordings, features a reworked arrangement of the 1977 Wailers classic characterized by “bold horns” and a “full-bodied” beat.

The accompanying music video was filmed at Tuff Gong Studios and the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, doubling as a visual component for the capsule collection.

“Football and music, both languages of unity, run deep in Jamaican culture,” Skip said regarding the release. “One Love has always belonged to the people. My grandfather’s music continues to uplift and inspire people to stand for something greater than themselves. That message still moves the world today.”

“Reimagining the song for the Adidas x Bob Marley Collection is a full-circle moment for me and my family; honoring my grandfather’s legacy while connecting music, football, and culture in a way that feels true to who we are.”

The 8-piece Adidas collection is based on archival tour photography and specific historical garments. A reimagined version of the lilac Firebird track pants Marley wore during his 1970s European tour serves as the collection’s centerpiece, alongside jerseys and apparel featuring a “Bob” calligraphy signature.

The new One Love cover is part of a high-velocity year for the young Marley. His 2025 single In Our Sight recently earned a 2026 NAACP Image Award nomination for Best International Song. The follow-up, Cry Wolf, was released ahead of his upcoming studio album.

The original One Love first appeared as a ska track by The Wailers in 1965. One Love/People Get Ready , the 1977 Exodus version, which slowed the tempo and embraced a richer Reggae sound, featured the dual title for interpolated lyrics taken from The Impressions’ People Get Ready (1965).

The song has been subject to various reinterpretations over the years, including covers by Lucky Dube (1991), Jason Mraz (2005), Wizkid (2024), and George Nooks (2025).