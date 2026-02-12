Bounty Killer, Dexta Daps And Blakkman To Uplift Seaview Gardens With Benefit Concert On March 29

Bounty Killer, Dexta Daps

Dancehall artists Blakkman, Dexta Daps and Bounty Killer will headline the third staging of the Seaview Gardens Community Assistance Project on March 29th.

This benefit concert, rooted in education, service, and collective responsibility, is also a sure-fire way for the dancehall fans to enjoy themselves while elevating the residents of an inner city community known for being the birthplace for stars like Shabba Ranks, Bounty Killer, Dexta Daps and the Scare Dem Crew. The concert is the brainchild of dancehall emerging star Blakkman.

“When I brought the idea to Bounty Killer and Dexta Daps, they didn’t hesitate. They immediately showed support and encouraged me to do it every year. Once they stood behind it, other artistes followed,” Blakkman said.

Now entering its third year, the 2026 staging represents the project’s most ambitious effort to date. Over 40 artists have collectively waived their appearance fees, choosing unity and purpose over personal gain and reinforcing the belief that true impact is built through collective action.

When it first started, Blakkman envisioned the Seaview Gardens Community Assistance Project, an annual platform where music could be used not only to entertain, but to uplift the community that shaped him.

Over the first two stagings, a host of peers stepped forward in solidarity with the community, including Beenie Man, Tommy Lee Sparta, I-Wayne and many others. Artists voluntarily donated their time and performances, transforming a single idea into a movement defined by purpose over profit.

The initiative issued scholarships to students within the community, alongside direct cash donations and in-kind support, reinforcing a commitment to measurable outcomes rather than symbolic gestures.

Over the years, the event has garnered support from local and international companies that believe in community- driven development. The first staging was sponsored by U.S.-based companies Island Jams and The Osbournes Distribution, whose backing helped lay the foundation for the project’s growth and sustainability.

Sherone White, founder of Let Us S.O.A.R (Serve Others, Achieve Reciprocity), which supports artiste-led humanitarian initiatives, has joined forces with Blakkman this year to support the project.

“Blakkman didn’t just create a concert, he created a commitment to his community. Our role is to help ensure that commitment becomes scholarships, resources, and opportunities that live on long after the music stops,” White said.

White is spearheading a drive to engage with neighbouring businesses and corporate stakeholders, particularly those operating in and around the Seaview Gardens area to make the show bigger and better this year.

White believes that the expanded vision is further strengthened by the involvement of international educator Alexis C. Graves, who contributes an education-focused framework for student development, and Jim Parker, who oversees on-the-ground coordination and community engagement in Jamaica.

“Support is welcomed in many forms: sponsorship, in-kind donations, services, equipment, or manpower, each contribution playing a role in sustaining an initiative that has consistently delivered real returns for the community,” White said.

Let Us S.O.A.R aims to provide structure, accountability, and long- term planning to ensure that goodwill translates into lasting community benefit.

“We’re going to make this year’s Seaview concert a bigger success to elevate Seaview Gardens and its residents,” White said.