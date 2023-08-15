Bob Marley, Skip Marley Enter Billboard Afrobeats Song Chart

A remix of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1974 hit Them Belly Full (But We Hungry), featuring his grandson Skip Marley and Rema, has debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

This marks the first appearance on the chart for both Bob and Skip Marley. Meanwhile, Rema’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, Calm Down, continues to hold the top spot, followed by Libianca’s People and Byron Messia and Burna Boy‘s Talibans II at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

The new track is the fourth single from Africa Unite, a collaborative remix album released by Tuff Gong/Island on August 4. The ten-track album offers a fresh take on several of Bob Marley’s iconic hits, blending Afrobeats rhythms with contributions from artists such as Tiwa Savage, Afro B, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Ayra Starr.

In the chart week following its release, Africa Unite sold 1,000 units in sales and streaming, according to data provided to DancehallMag from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate. This included 300 copies in pure album sales and 1 million streams in the US.

Meanwhile, Marley’s Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley & The Wailers, first released in 1984, continues to resonate with listeners more than three decades later. Last week, the album sold 13,000 units in sales and streaming in the US, including 2,000 copies in pure album sales and 14 million streams, according to Luminate.

Legend currently sits at No. 75 on the Billboard 200 album chart, where it has spent an impressive 795 weeks. It also holds the No. 5 spot on the Top R&B Albums chart for its 342nd week.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart dated August 19, the album remains at No. 1 for the 187th week.

Shaggy’s Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection holds No. 2, followed by The Elovaters’ Endless Summer at No. 3 and Byron Messia’s No Love at No. 4.

Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection and Dutty Rock albums are No. 5 and 10, respectively. UB40’s Greatest Hits is at No. 6.

Stick Figure’s Set In Stone, Wisdom, and World on Fire albums are at No. 7, 8, and 9, respectively.