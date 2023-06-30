Tuff Gong Shares Tracklist, Cover Art, And Release Date For New Bob Marley Album Ft. Rema, Davido, Arya Starr & More 

Tuff Gong International has announced a new Bob Marley Reggae/Afrobeats fusion album titled Africa Unite, set for release on August 4, with several collaborations featuring popular Nigerian artists.

In a release, the Kingston-based label, which Bob Marley founded in 1965, described the 10-track production as “a majestic, posthumous album celebrating the vibrant fusion of Reggae and Afrobeats.”

Bob Marley and the Wailers – Africa Unite

The new Africa Unite production is named after the sixth track from Marley’s 1979 Survival album, which contained other tracks such as Ambush in The Night, Wake Up and Live, Zimbabwe, and Ride Natty Ride.

“Africa Unite is an extraordinary album that pays homage to the Reggae icon’s greatest hits, beautifully reimagined and infused with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats,” a Tuff Gong release said.

Here’s the tracklist:

So Much Trouble In The World ft. Nutty O and Winky D Dem Belly Full ft. Rema and Skip Marley Redemption Song ft. Ami Faku Waiting In Vain ft. Tiwa Savage Turn Your Lights Down Low ft. Afro B Three Little Birds ft. Teni and Oxlade Buffalo Solider ft. Davido Stir It Up ft. Sarkodie Jammin ft. Ayra Starr One Love ft. Patoranking

The label also notes that each of these artists “bring their unique flair and artistry, paying tribute to Bob Marley’s enduring influence while adding their refreshing voices to his iconic compositions.”

“Bob Marley’s impact on Reggae and Afrobeats music culture is immeasurable. His ageless music transcends borders and generations. This project is no different; it invites listeners on an enchanting musical journey. From the heartwarming rendition of “Waiting In Vain” to the uplifting energy of “Stir It Up,” the album showcases the seamless fusion of two extraordinary musical worlds,” the release noted.

On Friday, Tuff Gong also announced the release of the lead single, Three Little Birds and an accompanying video, featuring Teni and Oxlade. The track is a repurposed version of Marley’s Three Little Birds from the Gong’s 1977 album Exodus, and, according to Tuff Gong, “truly emulates the original with an afro-fusion kick.”

“With Africa Unite, Bob Marley’s influence continues to resonate, bridging the gap between the past and present. The album not only showcases the global reach of Bob Marley’s music but also celebrates the rich tapestry of African rhythms and melodies. By intertwining reggae’s soulful vibrations with the infectious energy of Afrobeats, Africa Unite embodies the unity and spirit of collaboration, mirroring the late artist’s vision of a harmonious world,” Tuff Gong noted.

Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley, in reflecting on the significance of the album, is quoted as saying that Africa Unite showcases the importance of Bob Marley in modern-day Africa, as the singers who are featured “have reimagined Bob Marley’s classics in a way we know he would have loved and been proud of.”

“The release of Africa Unite will undoubtedly captivate Bob Marley’s loyal fanbase and attract new listeners seeking to experience the magic of his music in a fresh and vibrant way,” Tuff Gong said.

As for Tuff Gong itself, the studio, which is located on Marcus Garvey Drive, in Kingston, was at one point in time, the location of the popular Federal Records, but was acquired by the Marley estate after Bob’s death.

History surrounding the property is that at one stage of Bob’s career, he was refused entry one particular day following a confrontation, “even when Johnny Nash wanted him to record.” Marley then and there had vowed that one day he would own the property.

The property was put up for sale in 1982 and was purchased by Bob’s widow Rita Marley who named it Tuff Gong. Tuff Gong, at that time, specialised in vinyl manufacturing, and also comprised a record shop, a mastering room and a recording studio.

Today, Tuff Gong comprises a recording studio, mastering room, stamper room, pressing plant, cassette plant, wholesale record shop, booking agency, as well as offices for Rita Marley Music and Ghetto Youths International the record label founded by Bob’s son Stephen Marley and his younger brothers Julian and Damian.

Tuff Gong International is one of the Caribbean’s largest studios. It features the second-largest live recording space in Jamaica. Over the decades scores of artistes, musicians, producers and tourists traveling from far reaches of the earth to visit the facility. Jamaican artistes such as Capleton, Sly and Robbie, Shaggy, Bounty Killer, Lady Saw, Jimmy Cliff and Beenie Man have recorded at Tuff Gong, as have foreigners such as Sinead O’Connor, Snoop Dogg and Lauryn Hill.