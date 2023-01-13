Popcaan, Drake’s ‘We Caa Done’ Debuts On UK Singles Chart

Popcaan has earned his eighth entry on the UK Singles Chart after We Caa Done, featuring Drake, made its debut.

The song, which was released on January 6, has opened at No. 61 on the UK chart, dated January 19, 2023. The chart is compiled weekly by the Official Charts Company, based on official sales of downloads, CD, vinyl, audio streams, and video streams.

Produced by Congolese-born TRESOR and Batundi, who previously teamed up for Drake’s Fountains with TEMS, We Caa Done featured the Canadian rapper’s much-improved Jamaican accent as he laid down a mellow hook, while Popcaan drove the track with two colorful verses.

The official music video, which has racked up 3 million views on YouTube, primarily takes place on the water in the Turks and Caicos, where Popcaan also linked up with NBA star Kevin Durant and rapper Lil Yachty.

This is Popcaan’s second entry as a lead artist on the UK chart, following TWIST & TURN with Drake and PartyNextDoor, which spent six weeks on the chart and peaked at No. 69 in 2020.

He had also entered the chart as a featured artist on Melissa Steel’s Kisses for Breakfast, which peaked at No. 10 in 2014, Aluna George’s I’m In Control, which peaked at No. 39 in 2016, Naughty Boy and Kyla’s Should’ve Been Me, which peaked at No. 61 in 2016, Gorillaz’s Saturn Barz, which peaked at No. 87 in 2017, Fredo’s 2 Cups with Tory Lanez, which peaked at No. 55 in 2019, and Jorja Smith’s Come Over, which peaked at No. 35 in 2020.

We Caa Done is Popcaan’s third official collab and his first music video with Drake, following Twist & Turn and All I Need, both from his fourth studio album, FIXTAPE (2020). The two had also worked together on the unreleased songs, My Chargie and a version of Controlla.

The song will appear on the St. Thomas native’s upcoming album, Great Is He, which is set for release on January 27 under Drake’s OVO Sound.

Popcaan, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, had signed to the Canadian label in late 2018, and one year later, he released his third album Vanquish.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, just as its predecessors (Where We Come From and Forever) did.

FIXTAPE had also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

The deejay had also released two EPs; the first was Link Up – a joint effort with labelmate Preme that was released in November 2020. In February 2021, his Gyalentine’s EP was released with four tracks.