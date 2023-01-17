Popcaan’s ‘We Caa Done’ With Drake Debuts On Two Billboard Charts

We Caa Done, Popcaan‘s latest collaboration with Drake, has debuted on two Billboard charts. The song is billed as the lead single from the Dancehall star’s upcoming fifth studio album, Great Is He.

The track, which was released on January 6, opened at No. 16 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 dated January 23, 2022. The chart is an extension of the main Hot 100 singles chart.

We Caa Done also debuted at No. 36 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart, dated January 23.

Over in the United Kingdom, the song earned Popcaan his eighth entry on the UK Singles chart, at No. 61, last week. It also debuted at No. 36 on the UK Hip-Hop/R&B Singles chart, and No. on the UK Indie Singles chart.

Produced by Congolese-born TRESOR and Batundi, who previously teamed up for Drake’s Fountains with TEMS, We Caa Done featured the Canadian rapper’s much-improved Jamaican accent as he laid down a mellow hook, while Popcaan drove the track with two colorful verses.

The official music video, which has racked up 3.6 million views on YouTube, primarily takes place on the water in the Turks and Caicos, where Popcaan also linked up with NBA star Kevin Durant and rapper Lil Yachty.

Popcaan is yet to secure an entry on the coveted Billboard Hot 100.

He came very close in 2017, following the release of his and British virtual band Gorillaz’s Saturn Barz, which spent one week on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 at No. 1.

Twist & Turn, with Drake, also spent one week at No. 19 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 in 2020. His other collaboration with the rapper is All I Need.

Great Is He, which is set for release on January 27, will also feature Next To Me with former Miss World singer Toni-Ann Singh.

Popcaan, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, signed to Drake’s OVO Sound and Warner Records in late 2018, and one year later, he released his third album Vanquish.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, just as its predecessors (Where We Come From and Forever) did.

His fourth album, FIXTAPE, also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, and No. 94 on the Billboard 200.