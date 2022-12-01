Popcaan Releases Love Song ‘Next To Me’ Featuring Toni-Ann Singh

Popcaan and his rumored beau Toni-Ann Singh have once again sent the rumor mill into overdrive with the release of their musical collaboration Next To Me, which premiered yesterday (November 30).

The Unruly Entertainment-produced track finds the two in a romantic exchange with Toni-Ann wanting to run away with the Dancehall star who has captured her heart.

In her very first official music release, Singh croons: “You make me wanna run, run, run. Heartbeat racing like a drum, drum, drum. Feel it in my soul, leave me wanting more.”

While Popcaan reassures the beaut, “You don’t need to run away, stay right next to me … But if you wanna go, I will go.”

The music video, directed by NABIL, captures this love story within the rural rustic setting of their hometown Jamaica. Poppy plays the typical bad boy, who to Singh’s parents simply isn’t good enough for her. But the heart wants what the heart wants as Singh eagerly awaits the Unruly Boss, who then pulls up on his three-wheeler bike to whisk her away on an adventure-filled escape.

The two hit several local spots and the beach while taking in the sights before arriving at a riverside party. They later escape the crowd to explore the rock-laden river together and share a romantic kiss atop a giant boulder.

The Kiss

Popcaan and Toni-Ann’s kiss in the music video has already taken viral-like momentum on Twitter. “The man love out enuh,” tweeted one user on a snap of the two smooching.

Others agreed, “Eyes closed. Yea man. A it,” and “Cross foot pon rock type a love enuh”. Another remarked, “I like the way he’s holding her face.”

“Popcaan lie enuh… after him tell we say him nuh carry feelings, him carry him gun. Don’t believe the artiste dem yerr,” he wrote. Another added, “him a carry feeling now, gun dem nuh good again,” said one person.

While one person compared Poppy and Singh’s love connection to Bob Marley and former Miss Jamaica/Miss World, Cindy Breakspear’s romance back in the 70s.

The Unruly Boss and Singh caused quite a stir earlier this year when photos emerged online of the two looking close and spending a lot of time together. In the summer they were spotted looking cozy on a private jet bound for Grenada.

Popcaan would later team up with African artist Burna Boy to release the song titled “Toni-Ann Singh”. In the song, the deejay professed his love and hopes to marry the beauty queen – singing, “Imma make you my wife one of these days…”

Singh, who won the coveted Miss World competition in 2019, is largely remembered for her impressive rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing in the talent segment of the show.

Press play on Popcaan’s Next To Me featuring Toni-Ann Singh above.