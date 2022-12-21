Toni-Ann Singh On Her Performance With Popcaan At Burna Boy Live

After her flirty performance with Popcaan, the former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh was seated backstage in awe at what had just taken place in front of approximately 19,000 cheering fans at the Burna Boy Live concert held at the National Stadium on December 18.

“All of this come in like it’s a dream,” she told DancehallMag.

“He [Popcaan] is my favorite Dancehall artist, he is from my parish, he is literally where I am from, so he represents more than just music, even though it’s really about the music.”

Popcaan invited Singh onstage to perform their single Next to Me, which was released in late November.

During their performance, Popcaan embraced his Singh several times, even planting a kiss on her cheek while she blushed. Despite the strong display of affection, Singh neither confirmed nor denied that they were romantically involved.

“We love each other, and that is all that matters,” she said.

However, Toni-Ann expressed that she has a genuine passion for music, and welcomes any collaborations that are in the stars for her.

“I always say, if God opens the door I will step right through it, so yes, if they will have me, I would love to, so it really just depends on everyone else,” she said.

The beauty queen turned recording artist was dressed in a brown skin-fitted top, green cardigan pants, complemented by several beaded belly chains, and sneakers.

The two first sparked dating rumors when the Fall In Love deejay brought Singh along with him to Grenada, where he was headlining a Youth Rally concert, back in June.

After more sightings together, Singh was the muse for a collaboration between Burna Boy and Popcaan titled Toni-Ann Singh.

For their own collaboration, Popcaan is seen planting a kiss on Singh’s lips midway through the music video for Next To Me.