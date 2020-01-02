Popcaan’s Vanquish Debuts At Number 2 On Billboard Reggae Chart

Popcaan’s 10-track project, Vanquish, released on December 20 has debuted at number two on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart.

The mixtape, which is Popcaan‘s first project since signing to Drake’s OVO Sound label, was distributed by Warner Records Inc, and features songs like “Numbers Don’t Lie”, “Love You”, “Jah is For Me”, “Promise”, “Gimmi Love”, “One Ting Alone”, “Can’t Wait,” “Father God Ah Lead,” “Happy and Wealthy,” and “Elevate.”

This is the third time that Popcaan has debuted at number two on the Billboard album charts. His two albums, Where We Come From (2014) and Forever (2018) also debuted at number two.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the dancehall artiste asked his fans to keep streaming to get him to #1.

Fans have anxiously awaited the arrival of a full-length tape from the dancehall artist since it was announced that he signed to Drake’s label. Fans of both artists were not entirely surprised by Drake’s decision to sign Popcaan, as we pair have always had a close relationship.

Popcaan’s influence on the music Drake makes is also noted by fans: Popcaan was featured on Drake’s “Know Yourself”, he was featured on the leaked version of “Controlla” and Drake sampled one of Popcaan’s most popular songs, “Love Yuh Bad” on “Too Good”, which featured Rihanna.

In 2018, Drake performed at the first staging of Popcaan’s Unruly Fest, where he announced the Unruly Boss would be signed to the OVO label.

Many fans were sceptical of the move, suggesting that the careers of several OVO artists, namely Majid Jordon, Dvsn, Partynextdoor and Roy Woods have been stalled since signing to OVO.

Popcaan proved that he dedicated to his fans, dropping Vanquish just one day before the second staging of Unruly Fest on December 21. The mixtape is now available on all digital streaming platforms.