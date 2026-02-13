Week.day, 450 Show Love To The Ladies For Valentine’s Day

Dancehall producer Week.day has produced a track specially dedicated to the ladies just in time for Valentine’s Day. It is titled I Love You by 450.

“We wanted to give the ladies something new that they could add to their bedroom playlist,” Week.day said.



A hitmaker in his own right, the producer is the brain behind other 450 tracks such as Lonely, Demon Gyal, Beast Mode, Levels, Wild N Rich, Know Weh Yah Do as well as Hands Up by Jquan and Deno Crazy’s EP—Winning Season. He has worked with other artistes such as Alkaline, Mavado, Kranium, Jahmiel, Jesse Royal and Julian Marley.

He explained that collaborating with 450–who continues to gain major global recognition— is always seamless.

“Working with him is one of the realest artiste/producer chemistry there is right now. Everytime we work on a project, it’s always a hit,” he said.

Week.day hopes that I Love You will become a global hit. He shared his favourite elements about it.

“I think the chord progression has a very sexy feel to it, and the small guitar phrases here and there to complement that. It’s also a nice dancehall drum pattern to gel everything together.

The producer, who hails from Linstead in St Catherine, studied jazz and popular music at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

Growing up with a musician father and as the younger brother of producer Jahvy Ambassador, Week.day was not only inspired to pursue music as a career path, but has discovered unique elements that makes him standout.

“I’d say the way how I make my beats; (I’m) always trying to fuse other genres with dancehall to create a fresh vibe. For example, using R&B progressions with dancehall drum patters etcetera,” he explained.

The accumulation of over 100 million streams of 450’s Wild n’ Rich across several platforms is his biggest accomplishment, to date.

He is working on multiple tracks to be released locally and internationally throughout the year.