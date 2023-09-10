Bob Weir, Jack Johnson Join Stephen Marley On ‘Winding Roads,’ And 12 More New Songs

Bob Weir, Stephen Marley

Every week, our writers at DancehallMag highlight new Jamaican songs and videos you should add to your Reggae, Dancehall, Trap, and R&B playlists. This week, there are new drops from an exciting set of artists, many appearing together in collaborations. Among these are Stephen Marley, Bob Weir, and Jack Johnson on the single Winding Roads, and another with Chaka Demus and Las Bambitches on, I Feel It.

If you have favorites of your own, feel free to send suggestions to editor@dancehallmag.com.

Stephen Marley, Bob Weir, Jack Johnson – Winding Roads

Stephen Marley released his latest single Winding Roads on Friday (September 8), which will appear on his new album Old Soul – out later this month (September 15). Combining the efforts of American singer/songwriters Bob Weir (of the Grateful Dead) and Jack Johnson, alongside the Wolf Bros band, Winding Roads issues smooth bluesy acoustics and a svelte delivery by Marley. The song metaphorically talks about life’s journey, struggles, and eventual salvation, soulfully interlacing guitar and vocal trade-offs between the three musicians – Listen here:

Chaka Demus, Las Bambitches – I Feel It

In this exciting teaming with the dynamic Panamanian trio, Las Bambitches, legendary Dancehall singer Chaka Demus, in his iconic toasting style, says “I Feel It” on a groovy Reggae-Pop-infused beat. Demus demonstrates his prowess yet again in creating an unforgettable melody on the track. Las Bambitches, comprising Canadian artist Wynter and Panamanian talents Carmen and Noni, bring a unique blend of Latino rhythms to add a fresh layer of energy to the song. “I Feel It goes beyond being just a song; it offers an immersive musical experience that connects people through the universal language of music,” says Chaka Demus. “The journey of collaborating with Las Bambitches has been extraordinary, and together, we’ve created something both familiar and groundbreaking.” Check out the official audio below:

Ishawna – Billionaire

Ishawna is eyeing Billionaire status in this new track, and with her good looks and sexy dexterities, it’s a close call away. “Da p—y yah, it aguh tun mi in a billionaire, even if it a guh tek a million …” she confidently sings on the buzzy-sounding beat. The music video sees the Dancehall vixen turning up the heat in sexy lingerie and executing some seductive choreography to woo an already mesmerized bachelor – watch:

Sean Paul – Bedroom Tactics

Dutty Paul wants to be the muse for a “bad dancehall empress” in the bedroom. In his new single Bedroom Tactics, the deejay takes to the Zimi Records-produced Big Bunx Riddim to voice his request: “Me you fi chose in bedroom tactics! Gyal ah get lose, no batter bruise in ah bedroom tactics, gyal fi get juice … So me want you bounce pon di ting … wine pon di ting, grind pon di ting, gal you naa play none ah tall.”

Iration featuring Maxi Priest – Last Night

California Reggae/Pop group Iration has teamed up with Maxi Priest for this easy Lovers Rock-style song, dubbed Last Night. Like many memorable encounters with a special someone, “last night started with a bottle of wine,” Iration and Maxi say in traded verses. Adding “Just enough to make you feel fine … Girl you had me feeling in the mood, drop the needle in the groove, you were doing that thing you do …,” as the lyrics go.

10TIK – Weightless

10Tik, in a new Milli Music-produced single titled Weightless, brings up full vibes as he encourages listeners to overcome life’s challenges by keeping their heads up, and living “free and weightless”.

Jahshii, Demarco – We Did It

Dancehall artists Jahshii and Demarco appear in visuals shot in Toronto, Canada, by director The Knemesis for their new song, We Did It. The two reveal their success stories, dishing rhymes about defeating adversities and maintaining a go-getter mindset.

Perfect Giddimani – Life Is So Amazing

Reggae singer Perfect Giddimani adds this week’s lineup with a positive ode Life Is So Amazing. Just keep giving praises to the ‘King of all Kings’ and appreciate life’s simple blessings, and life can be so amazing he sings on an easygoing Reggae-Soul-style instrumental.

Camidoh, Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, feat. Dj Lara Fraser – Taxi Man

Joining forces with Afrobeats star Camidoh, and UK artist Miss LaFamilia, Dancehall King Vybz Kartel lends his vocal on this rhythmic new track, dubbed Taxi Man. The production, courtesy of Ghana’s StreetBeatz and Toddla T, runs on a groovy bassline with lush synths that is sure to bring optimum dance vibes to the club and party scenes this season. Taxi Man dropped earlier this month with an innovative portrait-style music video directed by burgeoning filmmaker Amane Akbaraly – check it out below.

Buju Banton – Born For Greatness

Buju Banton delivered his 14th studio album, Born For Greatness on Friday (September 8) with 17 brand new songs. The lead single, Born For Greatness, stands as a heavy contender boasting a catchy chorus, “I don’t follow your rules, I guess I’m lawless. Still making big moves regardless” on head-bopping instrumental, comprising the slick strumming of an electronic guitar, brisk drumming, and sharp clapping. Listen here:

Buju Banton – Ageless Time

Ageless Time resonates well on the ear, issuing a reflective beat as Banton takes listeners on a journey back in time when, “Everything was wrapped up in love.” The Stephen Marley-produced album-opener is a musical blend of acoustic guitar, and subtle saxophone notes swirling into a melancholic vibration. Buju goes in heavy on the chorus, imploring ageless time to “Remind me of the way things used to be … let the world see. Don’t ever let me worry, don’t let me repeat…” Listen more below:

Marcia Griffiths featuring Turbulence – Time Away

Marcia Griffiths released her 17th studio album, Golden this week on Friday, September 8. In the 10-track set came a Reggae-Soul ballad, Time Away, featuring Turbulence. In a lovers banter, the two exchange verses on the song about taking a few days off for a romantic getaway. It’s “chillaxing time” Griffiths sings, “Like birds we need to free …”

Marcia Griffiths – Slide

Bringing back the classic vibrations of her iconic Electric Boogie, Marcia Griffiths’ new single Slide is just as buzzy. Appearing on a Soca-Aftobeats-sounding rhythm, Slide comes as a celebratory ending to her Golden album. “Listen, what is this sensation, It gives me liberation and I don’t wanna lose it, in my soul it’s soothing,” she sings. “Come my darlings, dancing from the night till morning … dancing a go buss when dah tune yah start play.”