Popcaan, Drake To Release Their Third Collaboration: ‘We Caa Done’

Dancehall star Popcaan is set to release his third collaboration with Canadian rapper Drake this Friday (January 6). The single, titled We Caa Done, will be released alongside an official music video featuring both artists.

OVO Sound teased a clip from the video on Instagram, to which Popcaan replied: “Just a kick it ina overdrive 🔥🔥”

We Caa Done will appear on Popcaan’s upcoming album titled Great Is He.

On Tuesday, the Unruly Boss unveiled the album’s cover art, where he’s portrayed as the historical figure Marcus Garvey.

This will be Popcaan’s third official collab and his first music video with Drake, following Twist & Turn (with PARTYNEXTDOOR) and All I Need, both from his fourth studio album, FIXTAPE (2020). The two had also worked together on the unreleased songs, My Chargie and a version of Controlla.

The two Drake features had boosted FIXTAPE to No. 94 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, with almost 9,000 units sold during its first week of release in August 2020. The album sold 34,000 units in total in the US during 2021, according to data provided to DancehallMag from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.

TWIST & TURN spent one week at No. 19 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, five weeks on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, peaking at No. 36, and five weeks on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

It also spent two weeks on the Canadian Hot 100, peaking at No. 47.

The song also spent six weeks on the UK Singles Chart, peaking at No. 69. It was certified Silver in the UK in December 2022, after it sold over 200,000 units.

Popcaan, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, signed to Drake’s OVO Sound in 2018 before he released his third album Vanquish, the following year on the Toronto-based record label.

Great Is He does not yet have a release date. The album will also feature Next To Me, a collaboration with former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh.