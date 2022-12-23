Popcaan’s ‘TWIST & TURN’ With Drake, PartyNextDoor Certified Silver In The UK

Dancehall star Popcaan has earned his first UK certification as a lead artist.

TWIST & TURN—the first single from the St. Thomas native’s FIXTAPE album, which featured Canadian artists Drake and PartyNextDoor—was certified Silver in the UK on Friday, December 23. According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the song was issued a BRIT Certified Silver award, after it sold over 200,000 copies in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.

Released in August 2020 via OVO Sound/Warner Records, the song was produced by Canadian Anthony Paul Jefferies, known professionally as Nineteen85 and for his work on Drake’s Hotline Bling, One Dance, and Too Good with Rihanna.

TWIST & TURN (along with ALL I NEED) marked Popcaan’s first official collaboration with Drake. The two artists had previously collaborated on two unreleased songs, My Chargie and a version of Controlla.

The two Drake features boosted FIXTAPE to No. 94 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, with almost 9,000 units sold during its first week of release. The album sold 34,000 units in total in the US during 2021, according to data provided to DancehallMag from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.

Though we never got an official music video for the song, TWIST & TURN has over 15 million views on YouTube and 74 million plays on Spotify.

It spent six weeks on the UK Singles Chart, peaking at No. 69.

In the US, TWIST & TURN spent one week at No. 19 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, five weeks on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, peaking at No. 36, and five weeks on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

It also spent two weeks on the Canadian Hot 100, peaking at No. 47.

This is the sixth overall Silver certification for Popcaan in the United Kingdom; however, his previous certifications in the country all had him billed as a featured artist.

The Unruly Boss currently has Silver UK certifications for his featured appearances on Kisses for Breakfast with Melissa Steel, Come Over with Jorja Smith, Should’ve Been Me with Naughty Boy and Kayla, and I’m In Control with Alunageorge, all of which have sold over 200,000 units in the country.

He was also featured on Jamie xx’s I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times) with rapper Young Thug. That song was certified Gold in the UK earlier this month.

Popcaan, who signed to OVO Sound in 2018, is expected to release his fifth studio album titled Great Is He, sometime next year.