Dancehall Artist JayBlem Faces Felony Marijuana And ‘Molly’ Charges In Florida

Dancehall artist Jayblem, whose real name is Jaheim Cox, was among six men who were arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force, for felony marijuana and molly charges.

The arrests stemmed from a wanted fugitive homicide case involving one of the men— Anelka Green, another Jamaican, from Brooklyn, New York. The U.S. Marshal Service reportedly tracked down Green from New York to Panama City, Florida.

According to NBC Channel 7 news, when the search was finished, the six men inside Green’s condominium were arrested after officials allegedly found several hundred grams of marijuana, MDMA pills, and more than $23,000 in cash.

Deputies say the men were from Jamaica and came to Panama City Beach with Green, after he committed a shooting.

The arrested were as follows: Jaheim Cox, 19, Shamar Wedderburn, 22, Renato Campbell, 22, Shamarie Livingston, 22, and Kevar Taylor, 19. They were all charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jayblem was reportedly granted bail.

According to officials, the U.S. Marshal Service had reached out for help on November 9 in locating a fugitive named Anelka Green. New York law enforcement says Green had an argument at a restaurant in Brooklyn in October, left, then returned shortly after and fired several rounds into the building. One of the rounds allegedly hit an innocent bystander, who later died from their injuries.

Law enforcement say Green then fled New York for Panama City Beach. Later in the week, investigators were able to confirm Green was staying at a local condominium, and obtained a search warrant for Green and his associates.

Anelka Green was charged with fugitive from justice for the charges of robbery and homicide, and is now also charged with giving false names to LEO, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia.

Green is also out on bond from New York for a firearms charge from September.

Born January 28, 2003, JayBlem is the song Dancehall artist Danny English.

He was raised in Allman Town and attended Kingston College high school, where he distinguished himself as a star athlete, racking up multiple gold medals, certificates and trophies.

His first song was distributed on his own label, Blem Boss Music in 2018.

He soon built a supportive fan base after releasing songs like “Regular”, “Pop It Off” and “Account”.

He has singles like Street Knowledge and Rocket, which has over 1.2 million views on YouTube.