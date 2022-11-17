JayBlem Granted Bail, Manager Says He Was In “Wrong Place At The Wrong Time”

Dancehall artist Jayblem, whose real name is Jaheim Cox, has been granted bail on felony drug charges in the United States.

He was among six men who were arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia on Monday.

However, the artist’s manager Jb the Artist, head of JB Productions, the US-based label to which Jayblem is signed, says the 19-year-old was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Jayblem is in a good state of mind as he is innocent of all charges. I don’t want people think bad about the artist because he’s a hard working artist that has great talent. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he told DancehallMag.

“He’s out now on US$11,000 bail so we waiting to receive him. I have to make sure he’s good and in good health, he wasn’t involved in anything,” he added.

The arrests stemmed from a wanted fugitive homicide case involving one of the men— Anelka Green, another Jamaican, from Brooklyn, New York. The U.S. Marshal Service reportedly tracked down Green from New York to Panama City, Florida.

The manager reiterated: “Jayblem knows nothing of any criminal wrongdoing. It’s just a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that’s why he was arrested. We are working hard with a team of lawyers to clear his name.”

According to NBC Channel 7 news, US marshals were tracking a wanted fugitive and when they went to the fugitive’s condominium, six men were arrested after officials allegedly found several hundred grams of marijuana, MDMA pills, and more than $23,000 in cash.

Deputies say the men were from Jamaica and came to Panama City Beach with Green, after he committed a shooting.

Born January 28, 2003, JayBlem is the son of Dancehall artist Danny English.

He was raised in Allman Town and attended Kingston College high school, where he distinguished himself as a star athlete, racking up multiple gold medals, certificates and trophies.

His first song was distributed on his own label, Blem Boss Music in 2018.

He soon built a supportive fan base after releasing songs like “Regular”, “Pop It Off” and “Account”.

He has singles like Street Knowledge and Rocket, which has over 1.2 million views on YouTube.