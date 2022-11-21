JayBlem Drops Video For ‘God A Lead’ After Florida Arrest

Dancehall artist Jayblem, whose real name is Jaheim Cox, will head back to a US court on December 5 to answer to charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia.

He was among six men who were arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force last week in relation to a wanted fugitive homicide case concerning Anelka Green, from Brooklyn, New York.

The up-and-coming entertainer, who is the son of veteran artist Danny English, believes that he will be fully exonerated.

“It was just a case of wrong place, wrong time, mi never do nothing wrong, the truth ah go prevail inna the end,” he told DancehallMag.

“Right now me just a focus and listen to daddy. Him just a tell me fi watch certain pree, him ah give me great advice and ah motivate me, God ah lead right now,” he said.

On Sunday, JayBlem released a single titled God A Lead.

The song, recorded a few hours after he was granted bail on drug charges, is largely a freestyle reflecting his personal feelings regarding the rumors being spread on the Internet after he was locked up, including false reports that he was involved in a homicide.

“When me deh inna lock-up, me never know it reach pon di media and when me finally get back me phone is when me see some things weh people a say it kinda shake me up to know say your own people will throw you under the bus, and them not really with you when things look bleaky. This just a teach me fi keep mi circle small and keep people weh loyal round me,” he said.

The video starts out with a man gleefully sharing the news of JayBlem’s arrest and spreading a fake rumor that he would be serving 20 to life. Then the video cuts to JayBlem deejaying on a staircase and then scenes where he is smoking a spliff and reading the bible. There is even a scene where JayBlem is seen conversing via Facetime with his infant son just after his release from jail.

Jayblem emerged on the scene in 2018, but had his major breakthrough last year with his single, Account. His other songs include Twerk Fi Mi Dolly, Martian and Rocket, which has amassed 1.2 million views on YouTube.

“God ah work, if god no say so, it caan happen. Him ah get big, ah me grow him though him live with his mother but him ah get big, so mi have to give him breathing space, him have to do JayBlem, ah fi him time now. Inna everyting, everybody ah go stumble and buck dem toe, as long as you no drop, nothng no happen. Mankind ah dust, ah God ah work, bad mouth and bad prayer nah go nowhere, God no answer bad prayer,” Danny English, JayBlem’s father, told DancehallMag.

JayBlem will have to manoeuvre his way through the US justice system.

The U.S. Marshal Service reportedly tracked down wanted man Anelka Green from New York to Panama City, Florida.

When the search was finished, six men inside Green’s condominium were arrested after officials allegedly found several hundred grams of marijuana, MDMA pills, and more than $23,000 in cash.

Deputies say men were from Jamaica and came to Panama City Beach with Green after he committed the shooting.

The arrested were as follows: Jaheim Cox, 19, Shamar Wedderburn, 22, Renato Campbell, 22, Shamarie Livingston, 22, and Kevar Taylor, 19, were all charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia.