Spice Not In A Coma And Hasn’t Suffered A Heart Attack, Says Source

Ray Alexander, who is Spice‘s booking agent, has denied rumors that the Queen of Dancehall suffered a heart attack or that she was placed in a medically induced coma in the Dominican Republic, after developing complications during a cosmetic procedure.

“Spice hasn’t had a heart attack, neither is she in a coma. Those are all lies. The rumors were caused by people not knowing where she was and because she hadn’t posted on IG,” Alexander told DancehallMag.

In October, Spice, who turned 40 in August, hinted that she would be off social media for several months.

Alexander did not comment further on Spice’s current medical condition.

The rumors, that Spice had developed complications, were further perpetuated by a Facebook Live session this morning, where Minister Marion Hall asked her fans to pray for the So Mi Like It deejay.

Marion Hall, who has a checkered history with Spice, announced a Dancehall fan had said Spice had suffered a heart attack and had asked her to pray for her. “God of Glory, I place Grace Hamilton at your feet. We had a lot of stuff – some accusations of me doing evil – but God, today I understand this word you have given me. I am not bitter, God,” Minister Hall prayed.

“You took away my bitterness…yes, there are times I cry over accusations…but I pray that you will not just revive her, but also strengthen her,” she added.

Hall, who is formerly known as Lady Saw, expressed the hope that Spice’s alleged medical complications and present predicament would cause her to turn to God.

“It doesn’t matter what she did to me…you know, God, I have never done evil to her. Never. I had loved her with a pure, loving heart. I was there for her, God. You be there for her now, Lord. Bring her back out of the darkness into your light, God,” Minister Hall said.

Hall urged Spice “to put away pride and the love of the world and come to you, Lord.”

It wasn’t until November 2020 that Spice confirmed that she had been under the knife, when she shared a photo of her then ‘new body’ to her Instagram page.

“This picture was before I bought my breast. I always use to hate that I had to hold them up to look sexy,” she wrote in the caption. “My daughter use to call me Slippers Titi. Not anymore Doc I thank you…”

In February 2021, while teasing her video for Watch My Life, she made another post about her ‘designer body’ journey, but spoke about the grueling side effects of liposuctions.

She shared a photo of herself clad in a medical gown, with artist/producer Demarco wearing a doctor’s outfit and drawing on her arm, which is a common technique used in such procedures.

“Promised myself I’ll never ever get another liposuction,” she said in the caption for the photo. “The after pain is not my style and mi can’t bandage up miself cause mi claustrophobic.”

Spice recently appeared on the remix of Skeng’s Likkle Miss, dubbed The Fine Nine alongside Nicki Minaj and fellow Caribbean artists Lisa Mercedez, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Patrice Roberts, Destra Garcia, London Hill, and Lady Leshurr.

The Queen of Dancehall’s latest album is Emancipated, which was released independently via Stealth Music/Spice Official Entertainment on August 26.

The project debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and is among 67 Reggae/Dancehall albums up for consideration at the 2023 Grammys.

Her debut album 10 was nominated for Best Reggae Album last year.