Spice Confirms Breakup With Boyfriend Justin Budd, Says ‘Ras’ Too Controlling And She Chose Her Fans

Spice has confirmed that she and her boyfriend Justin Budd have split.

The couple, who recently appeared together in an earlier taped episode of Magnum TV’s Spice It Up, dated for about two years after meeting on the set of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The news came straight from Spice on Thursday (August 11) when she took to her Instagram live to tell fans, who had been asking for the ‘Rasta’ that she no longer wants him and that they could have him.

“If you miss Ras wha mek you nuh go deh wid him? …If yuh wah man fi control yuh, wha mek yuh no go deh wid him?” Spice said in response to a fan’s query of Budd’s whereabouts.

In the video session, the Queen of Dancehall, who seemed to have been enjoying a nighttime swim alone at a resort, told fans she is no longer interested in being in a relationship with someone who wants to control her.

“Mi work too hard fi deh which part mi deh. Mi nuh want no man stress me out, mi nuh want no man hold me down, mi nuh want no man tell me wah fi do!”

The couple had disagreements in the past concerning Spice’s risqué stage performances. In an August 2021 episode of LHHATL, Budd told Spice that he feels some type of way about her “grinding and dancing” with other men during her performances and now that she isn’t single anymore, she needs to ‘watch what she does’ and “tone that sh#t down.”

“Mi nuh want no man tell me say mi cant dance, mi cant do dis, mi cant skin out, mi cant bruk out, mi cant wear certain clothes, mi cant do dis, mi cant do dat … Mi not doing it!” Spice continued ranting on her recent IG live.

“Mi sorry … take me as I am and leave me the fvck alone, it very simple. Mi nah make no man stress me out,” she added.

The Romping Shop singer said she refuses to give up a career that she has worked so hard to acquire, and told the fans she chose them instead of the Ras.

“Mi choose uno, mi have a choice and choose uno,” Spice said. “Mi choose fi perform the same way how mi normally perform, mi choose fi be mi same self. [I’m] not changing to please nobody, not cool down myself.”

On LHHATL, Spice reminded Justin that she was the Queen of Dancehall and her performances on stage were purely art and dancing. Back then she was adamant that she wouldn’t compromise her choreography stating, “I give my all to my fans,” so Budd needed to simply accept it.

Apparently, the two have since been at odds. The Go Down Deh singer said she would be crazy to give up her fame and career for “love.”

“You can see me a struggle and suffer wid my two pickney dem and when mi make it, mi a go make choice and choose man over my career. You crazy. After mi nuh mad woman. Den a so me love ‘love’? You mad! … You must be crazy. Mi nuh love ‘love suh.”

Over the last few months speculations flared that Spice and Justin had broken up. The QOD gave several hints that there was trouble in paradise when she deleted several photos of Budd off her official Instagram page earlier this year. The usually supportive couple also unfollowed each other on the platform.

Spice was even seen on a video circulating online telling her close friend, Adrian @teamblass, “A you mash up mi and di man,” to insinuate that she and Justin had split.

LHHATL recently shared the top 5 moments from Spice and Justin’s relationship. Season 11 of the show started on August 8 on VH1.