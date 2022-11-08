Spice’s “Tape Measure” Concert In Cayman Islands Postponed

Spice’s “Tape Measure” concert in the Cayman Islands has been postponed until further notice.

The concert’s promoters, Start Di Fun Entertainment, announced on Instagram on Tuesday (November 8) that the event was postponed due to a “recent occurrence, which is beyond our control.”

“We regret to inform you that the Spice concert Tape Measure will be postponed for a later date. Please note that the event is not canceled,” the statement said. “There will only be a change of date which we will soon give an update of.”

Tape Measure is a song off Spice’s sophomore album, Emancipated, which was released in August.

When they were contacted over the weekend, the promoters had told DancehallMag that the show was still on for the Lions Center on November 25, 2022. However, it appears that Spice’s recent medical ordeal has resulted in the event being rescheduled.

Spice, 40, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, allegedly experienced serious complications following cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

On November 2, her booking agent Ray Alexander, dismissed reports that she had suffered a heart attack and was in a coma. He, however, did not comment further on her actual medical condition.

On Saturday (November 5), DancehallMag was informed by a credible source that Spice was recovering from a medical issue that was less serious than what was being reported.

“When I spoke to a member of the family on Friday (November 4, 2022), no one sounded nervous or worried, they say she is doing well. Spice is talking, she is corresponding with them, and she is getting stronger each day. The family is asking for prayers at this time,” the source had said.

“The situation was not as bad as the media made it out to be,” they added.

On Sunday (November 6), Spice’s Instagram account showed the first signs of activity since she took a break from the platform on October 17. It shared two Story posts promoting two recently released songs and commented on posts made by her friends Lisa Hanna and @Kemm_Kemm.

In the meantime, many of Spice’s colleagues have been wishing her a speedy recovery, including singer Ce’Cile, who appealed to fans for patience and empathy.

“Always remember to put yourselves in the shoes of others,” Ce’cile wrote in an Instagram post yesterday. “Even when they are public figures. We feel, pain, concern, fatigue, humiliation, stress etc JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE.”

“Celebrities don’t always get things done in the timing the fans feel maybe be necessary and THAT IS A VALID POINT. HOWEVER as a mother and a human being please consider all points from all angles let’s wish Spice the best, speedy recovery from whatever it is she is going though.”

Spice is widely regarded as the Queen of Dancehall and is known for a slew of hit songs, including So Mi Like It, Go Down Deh with Shaggy and Sean Paul, Sheet, Indicator, Genie, Fight Over Man, and Ramping Shop featuring Vybz Kartel.

She recently appeared on the remix of Skeng’s Likkle Miss, dubbed The Fine Nine alongside Nicki Minaj and fellow Caribbean artists Lisa Mercedez, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Patrice Roberts, Destra Garcia, London Hill, and Lady Leshurr.

Her Emancipated album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in September, while her debut album 10 was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album last year.

In recent years, Spice has expanded her brand by co-starring in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and launching her own clothing line, Graci Noir.