Spice Is Awake, Talking And Getting Stronger, Source Says

Queen of Dancehall Spice is “awake” after a health scare in the Dominican Republic this week, according to a source close to her family.

“When I spoke to a member of the family on Friday, no one sounded nervous or worried, they say she is doing well. Spice is talking, she is corresponding with them, and she is getting stronger each day. The family is asking for prayers at this time,” the source told DancehallMag.

The 40-year-old entertainer — whose real name is Grace Hamilton — reportedly developed post-operative complications after cosmetic enhancement surgery in the island nation.

“The situation was not as bad as the media made it out to be,” the source said.

On Wednesday, Spice’s agent assured those concerned that she was not in a coma nor did she suffer a heart attack, but it hasn’t slowed the outpouring of support and well wishes from the Queen of Dancehall’s friends and fans online. Several of her colleagues have taken to social media to share prayers and heartfelt messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

Spice’s Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL) cast mate, Yandy Smith wrote on Instagram, “We miss you here in ATL, please come back. We need you,” along with a clip of a sermon from John Gray.

Jamaican singer D’Angel, who collaborated with Spice on the single No Worries back in 2017, shared a clip of their music video with some words of encouragement for Spice.

“Where do i start smh 😩 Alot has been circulating in the media but i’m here to say that the devil is a liar so whatever you’re going through just know that God is in control and you will pull through Gracey 🤗,” she wrote.

“Let”s all stop what we’re doing right NOW! and pray for Spice speedy recovery back to normality. Lord remember her kids depends on her and i can’t imagine what they would do withoout her. No one should be judging or condeming at this time because we’re all humans and anything can happened to anyone. Let”s just all use kind words and continue to pray for grace hamilton aka spice #noworries #Godadealwideverything. Thank you 🙏” she continued.

Spice’s other good friend and music colleague Pamputtae also made a heartfelt post.

She shared a clip of their song Slim vs. Fluffy from 2009, with the caption “God love you” on her IG Stories, and in another, a loving video of Spice and her daughter Nicholatoy.

Lisa Hyper, who ended her 12-year feud with Spice via an apology in 2020, shared a throwback photo posing with the Romping Shop deejay during their “Gaza Girl” days.

She expressed how the news of Spice’s condition overwhelmed her to tears.

“Grace your gonna be okay by the grace of god I love you mama you make me bawl like a baby please cover her lord,” she wrote.

Dancehall deejay Goody Plum, a former Team Spice dancer, also went on IG to express concern.

She posted a throwback photo taken with Spice with the caption, “☹️ I DONT KNOW WHAT IT IS, BUT SOMETHING AINT RIGHT!!!!”, further asking followers to pray for the QOD.

“Guys PLEASE SEND UP PRAYERS FOR @spiceofficial 🙏🙏🙏 …. mi nafi gu Ina history but we’ve been friends since 2009…. na gu back in time. The past is the past.. GOD A GOD!! #bloodcoverage Lord.. Satan yu na win!! 🙏🙏💙💙”

However, some concerned fans have taken a different approach on IG to seek answers. Several people bombarded Spice’s closest friends, including Richie Feelings, Karlie Redd, Meda Montana and even ex-boyfriend Justin Budd with queries about the singer’s health condition.

On a Halloween post of Meda’s, someone asked, “Hi please to confirm is spice really in a coma because I’m seeing these blogs saying prayers for spice and one just said her condition is critical.”

Another headed to Richie Feelings’ IG page demanding answers. “Richie, I’m worried about SPICE! The Blue family needs to know that she’s ok. Whatever is going on, I’m praying her up. She’s a fighter, and I trust that God will see her through.”

On Karlie’s page, someone asked for an update, “Karlie plz give us a update on spice . We all are worried 😞😞😞😞😞😞😞.”

Budd was urged to go and take care of Spice even though they’re longer together. “Please go and take care of Gracie 🙏🙏” said one person. Another commented, “Please keep an eye on Grace.🥹 We love her.🥹”

Spice is known for a slew of hit songs, including So Mi Like It, Go Down Deh with Shaggy and Sean Paul, Sheet, Indicator, Genie, Fight Over Man, and Ramping Shop featuring Vybz Kartel.

The artist’s latest album, Emancipated, debuted at No 7 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Her debut album 10 was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album last year.

In recent years, Spice has expanded her brand outside the confines of Dancehall by co-starring in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and championing her own clothing line, Graci Noir.