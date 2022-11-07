Spice Returns To Instagram After Medical Issues: “Dem Ah Wish Fi Mi Fall Out”

The Queen of Dancehall Spice popped up on Instagram on Sunday night, after a week of reports about serious complications that she experienced following cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic.

The So Mi Like It deejay shared two Story posts, a promo for Vybz Kartel’s new song World’s Apart (which features Spice and Patoranking), and lyrics from Same Mouth (a single from her sophomore album, Emancipated).

It seems she was intentional with the section of the song that she spliced; perhaps to send a subliminal message to the few naysayers, who have spoken on the matter over the last few days.

“The same mouth that you feed at your table,

will do you wha Cain do to Able

The same mouth wi seh yuh fi disable

Sometime mi wish dem mouth did have a label

Dem ah wish fi mi fall out

I keep going all out,” were the lyrics.

The 40-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, also left two comments under posts made by Opposition MP Lisa Hanna, and by one of her superfans, @Kemm_Kemm.

The member of parliament for South East St. Ann shared an endearing moment with her only child Alex Panton which prompted Spice—who has been a long time friend of the politician—to reply “Awwwww.”

Hanna pinned the comment with a response: “@spiceofficial 💙 always my sister …..”

As for KemmKemm’s post, which was a reel also endorsing lyrics of Same Mouth, the Send It Up deejay replied: “If it’s one thing I’m gonna keep reminding you that I love you 😘 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙Amen to your caption”

On October 17, Spice hinted in an Instagram post that she would take several months off the platform, explaining that she was “tired of being their only target for clout and clickbait. Let’s see if they’re still gonna talk about only me.”

However, her return isn’t sitting well with many fans, some of whom are accusing her of clout chasing and are questioning whether she was ever seriously ill.

“If this was another one of Spice’s outlandish attempts to promote music, I promise you that I will never actively listen her music or support her again.” @sirdarien tweeted on Sunday night.

If this was another one of Spice's outlandish attempts to promote music, I promise you that I will never actively listen her music or support her again. — Shawn M'Badawe (@sirdarien_) November 7, 2022

“Idc! Spice owes the public an official statement. Ppl we’re really concerned and this is the post thing u post??” @asabadgal added.

“If she continues, this is gonna be just like the boy who cried wolf,” @MarleyyPetite contributed.

@MadammeKam added: “This is still so crazy cause literally no one was praying for her to die.”

“I’m not even surprised anymore with her damn antics” @chineyblk said.

“All who did a say dem couldnt eat or sleep…unuh can go eat summin big now and get a good nights rest,” one fan said of those who were concerned.

There’s been no official statement from the entertainer, and it’s unclear whether the posts and comments were made by Spice or a member of her team, as another fan pointed out.

“Dem comment dey can com from any of her team not convinced and it’s not funny either 😕 ppl genuinely concerned, instead of addressing the media professionally uno a post a promote album,” the fan wrote. “Anyways if you sick get well soon that’s one album I would never buy since it’s all joke.”

On November 2, Spice’s booking agent, Ray Alexander, dismissed reports that she had suffered a heart attack and was in a coma.

Then on Saturday (November 5), DancehallMag was informed by a credible source that Spice was recovering from a health scare in the Dominican Republic.

“When I spoke to a member of the family on Friday (November 4, 2022), no one sounded nervous or worried, they say she is doing well. Spice is talking, she is corresponding with them, and she is getting stronger each day. The family is asking for prayers at this time,” the source said.

“The situation was not as bad as the media made it out to be,” they added.

Spice was scheduled to perform “Live In Cayman Islands” at the Lions Center on November 25.

When contacted by DancehallMag, the promoters Start Di Fun ENT were unable to speak on the matter, but according to them, at this time the show is still on.