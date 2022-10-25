Grammys 2023: Reggae Entries Down To 67, From 125 Last Year

The number of albums up for consideration in the Best Reggae Album category at the 2023 Grammy Awards took a drastic dip to a total of 67, down from 125 last year. (See a listing of some of the albums being considered below.)

Grammy-nominated producer and music executive Cristy Barber is once again calling for all hands on deck to keep the Reggae category alive at the Recording Academy.

“I have expressed my concern in the decline in numbers, because you never really know what the Recording Academy is gonna do. In the past, they’ve been infamous for taking away categories. Now they’re bringing some in but they’re changing names and there are new ones; adding categories to stronger fields,” Barber told DancehallMag.

“I’m concerned that with those submission rates we might fall into the World Music category which is now the global category. That’s where Soca sits, Afrobeats sits…any music from all over the world sits. There’s a lot of submissions there but we could really get lost in the sauce if we end up losing out category. I think again, the only thing we can do to preserve it is [to] strengthen our numbers. Making sure people educate themselves on this process, becoming voting members, becoming more involved with the Recording Academy—but it’s something I’ve been saying since 2004 and now it’s 2022 and this is where we’re at so it’s just proof in the pudding. If you’re not part of the process, there are other things that could possibly happen,” she stressed.

Barber theorized that the decline in numbers might be due to lesser albums being released by Reggae and Dancehall acts.

“Those are the submissions that we had. Those were the releases that were put out in Reggae music that were submitted to the Recording Academy…lack of recording albums could be the point to that, but I mean, that’s just the way it’s been for a few years now. It’s not just our category, there are other categories that have seen low submission rates as well. It’s not a good thing, but it is the nature of the industry,” she explained.

For comparison with other genre album categories, the Best Rap Album category had 198 entries last year, while the Best Country Album and Best R&B Album categories both had 91 entries.

The official Grammy rules and guidelines say that a Category may be discontinued if it receives “fewer than 25 entries for three consecutive years.”

Barber was also quick to silence speculation that the guidelines for submissions may have been heightened. In fact, she says it’s almost guaranteed that all prospects are successful when their projects and submitted for consideration.

“The key elements for consideration hasn’t changed. Like I said a million times before, most of the Reggae albums submitted make it through the submission process so nothing has changed in regards to the consideration so that isn’t really what’s affecting it,” Barber continued.

Even though things are looking bleak for the Reggae category presently, Barber is keeping hope alive and is reminding the public of the weight that Reggae music holds.

“This is still and will always be the most important genre in the history of music. It has given birth and inspired so many other music genres out there: Hip Hop, Reggaeton, Afrobeats…I mean, Reggae music is incredibly influential again we just have to consistently remind people how important it is. Bob Marley still, to this day, is one of the biggest if not the biggest artist in history. So many things come from the music so the trajectory can only be up,” she said.

Meanwhile, Len Brown, the Recording Academy’s Head of Hip-Hop, R&B and Reggae, recently encouraged all eligible voting members to exercise impartiality when voting in the first round—which closed on Sunday, October 23—to select this year’s slew of nominees in each category, as well as the winners in the final round after nominees are announced on November 15.

Brown was speaking to Rated R&B on Wednesday (October 19) when he emphasized the importance of putting aside personal biases and actually listening to the selections or nominees before voting.

“…The fact of the matter is I feel like people don’t realize that voting, as much as you like to say is an easy process, it can be a little arduous because it, there’s a lot of music to go through. And it’s something that I think voters may or may not understand that point of it,” Brown explained.

“We always want to try to emphasize… we want you to do your due diligence when looking at [the ballot]. We don’t want you to skim over people and go for your fan favorites or the names that you’re familiar with. We want people to really listen and really be able to kind of determine like, ‘Who do you think belongs?’ Outside of that, I feel like some people feel like if they miss the first round of voting and they can vote in the final round, which is true, they can, but the first round of voting is what determines the nominees and final round determines the winners,” Brown continued.

Earlier this year, at the 64th Annual Awards, American band SOJA walked away with the coveted prize—defeating Jamaican artists Sean Paul, Spice, Etana, Gramps Morgan, and Jesse Royal.

The Best Reggae Album entries from Jamaican artists, which are up for consideration at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, include:

438 – Masicka

Come Fly With Me – Shaggy

Di Best – Elephant Man

Elev8 – Bling Dawg

Emancipated – Spice

Gifted – Koffee

I AM GREAT – I-Octane

Legend – Jahmiel

M.O.A.M. – Hezron

Melody – Demarco

Outside – Runkus and Toddla T

Red Reign – Konshens

Refugees – Jimmy Cliff

Reggaeland – Yaadcore

Rise Up – Sizzla

Scorcha – Sean Paul

Team Different – UTG

Tears Of Joy – Teflon

The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid

Therapy – Rygin King

Third Time’s The Charm – Protoje

Toxicity – Bugle

Transition – Tommy Lee Sparta

True Religion – Vybz Kartel

Albums from several international artists and bands are also up for consideration in the Best Reggae Album category, including:

Wisdom – Stick Figure

Effection – Mihali

Temple Road – Naaman

Brand New Eyes – The Green

Mid-Atlantic Dub – Bumpin Uglies

Always With Me – The Movement

Mood Swing – Hirie