Noel Maitland Charged For Donna-Lee Donaldson’s Murder

Constable Noel Maitland, also known as the producer Noel Onetime, the boyfriend of missing social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, has been charged with murder in connection with her disappearance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey made the announcement at a press conference this afternoon.

Maitland’s attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend is maintaining his client’s innocence, arguing that the evidence appears to be “circumstantial in nature”.

“I can confirm that my client has been charged for murder as the press conference earlier on did indicate, of course the evidence that they’re relying on is circumstantial and I wish to remind the public that the fact that you’re charged for something doesn’t mean that you’re guilty of it,” Townsend told DancehallMag.

Townsend maintained that this consideration is especially valid in “an instance where it appears the police are relying purely on circumstantial evidence”.

Ms. Donaldson’s body has not yet been found by the investigators.

“I have not yet seen the material they’re relying on and I can only go from what the press conference has indicated. He remains resolute in his position, and he wishes to have his day in court which I hope will be very soon,” Townsend said.

Donaldson was first reported missing to the police on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was believed to have gone to spend the night with Constable Maitland before she was reported missing.

Donaldson’s case has become a cause celebre triggering demonstrations in Jamaica, New York and even London, as people clamoured for justice.

Maitland, who is assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division, was arrested last Thursday on Duke Street in Kingston by police officers assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division.

According to police reports, on July 11, about 10:00 pm, she was picked up at her house by Maitland in a black BMW motor car to spend the night with him at an apartment located at Chelsea Manor.

However, on July 12, Donaldson’s mother, Sophia Lugg, reported to police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter.

Maitland co-founded One Time Music in 2018 with Chevaughn Davis and Sean Townsend, according to Riddim ID. The production house’s riddims include Big Time, Pure Time, High Time, and Right Time, and they are known for the hit songs such as No Underwear by Dexta Daps, and Clarks Pon Foot by Jahvillani.

They’ve also worked with Squash, Chronic Law, I-Octane, Quada, Rygin King, Bugle, Govana, Moyann, Mavado, among others.