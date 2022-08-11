Producer-Cop Noel Maitland Set To Make Court Appearance On Friday

Constable Noel Maitland, Donna-Lee Donaldson

Constable Noel Maitland, also known as the producer Noel Onetime, and boyfriend of missing social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, is set to make an appearance in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this Friday.

Maitland was charged with murder after an intensive investigation into Donaldson’s disappearance.

“Social media got it wrong again, it was online that the appearance should have been today (Thursday), and out of an abundance of caution, we turned up today, and made some checks downstairs but he was not here, social media got it wrong again, people need to desist from putting wrong information out into the public sphere,” Townsend told DancehallMag.

The prosecution subsequently confirmed that Maitland will be in court on Friday.

Donaldson was first reported missing to the police on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was believed to have gone to spend the night with Constable Maitland before she was reported missing.

Donaldson’s case has become a cause celebre triggering demonstrations in Jamaica, New York and even London, as people clamoured for justice.

Maitland, who is assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division, was arrested two weeks ago ( on Duke Street in Kingston by police officers assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division.

According to police reports, on July 11, about 10:00 pm, she was picked up at her house by Maitland in a black BMW motor car to spend the night with him at an apartment located at Chelsea Manor.

However, on July 12, Donaldson’s mother, Sophia Lugg, reported to police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter.

Maitland co-founded One Time Music in 2018 with Chevaughn Davis and Sean Townsend, according to Riddim ID. The production house’s riddims include Big Time, Pure Time, High Time, and Right Time, and they are known for the hit songs such as No Underwear by Dexta Daps, and Clarks Pon Foot by Jahvillani.

They’ve also worked with Squash, Chronic Law, I-Octane, Quada, Rygin King, Bugle, Govana, Moyann, Mavado, among others.