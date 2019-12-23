Journalist Says D’Angel Was Dragged Off Unruly Fest Stage

A journalist who attended Popcaan’s Unruly Fest claims that the Lady of Dancehall, D’Angel, was removed from the stage during her performance on Saturday at the Goodyear Oval in St Thomas.

Broadcast journalist Dionne Jackson-Miller said she initially thought D’Angel was walking off the stage arms in arms with a man, but later realised she was being dragged off during an encore performance.

“So I thought D’Angel was walking off arm in arm with this guy only to realise he was dragging her off lmao Yea. Most of these encores are a waste of time. Do your set and cut #UnrulyFest2019”, Jackson-Miller tweeted.

D’Angel, who says she is dancehall’s “baddest”, has not responded to the claims on any of her official social media accounts. But there was a expletive-laden reply from an unofficial account with only 60 followers. That account denied the claims and derided Jackson-Miller for what it says is an attempt to bring down another woman instead providing support.

Jackson-Miller appeared to shrug at the furious reply and later endorsed Protoje’s thoughts on proper stage performance etiquette. Protoje said that artistes must be aware of the crowd’s mood when shows go into the wee hours of the morning. “Quick shell and move on, free up the next artist”, he added. His performance at Unruly Fest was praised by fans for not wasting a second on stage without compromising the quality of the performance.

During her performance at Unruly Fest, D’Angel also stirred the pot by dropping a song that mentioned names like Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and of course her ex-husband Beenie Man who she says “still looks pon her” after their split. The former couple threw lyrical jabs at each other over the same subject, during their acts at the Mello FM Road show earlier this month.