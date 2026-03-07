Singadon Offers Guidance To His Biological Son With ‘Don’t Cry’

Dancehall artiste Singadon is wise beyond his years. You just have to listen to his latest release, ‘Don’t Cry’, where he offers guidance, expresses unconditional love, and shares life lessons so that his real-life son — and the next generation — can avoid past mistakes.

“The world is a tough classroom. But this song is a dedication from a father to son to share the lessons taught in life such as integrity, protecting others, and managing emotions,” the artiste whose real name is Tajay Burgess said.

The single was released on the Mobay-based indie label Love and Gratitude Recording Studio. The song was written when his biological son – who is now six months old – was still in the womb.

Singadon is pleased with the public’s positive response to this deeply emotional, gritty song about the struggles of fatherhood. The song also depicts a man’s desire to be present in his son’s life to teach that son to be ‘better’ than him, Singadon.

“The song is getting a lot of radio play and it is getting a buzz in St. Mary, so we are moving forward with a music video,” Singadon said.

He grew up at Bath, St.Thomas where he attended Morant Bay High school. He got involved in music as a youngster in church. He began experimenting with dancehall when he was older.

“Previously I was called Singajay but that name was already taken, so I came up with the name Singadon…“a don of singing” and I stuck with it,” he said.

The ‘Singadon’ name was quickly accepted by his peers and his friends in the ninth grade because of his unique singjaying style that he used to entertain them during impromptu lunch concerts.

He is a great admirer of Vybz Kartel and Chronic Law, dubbing them his “biggest influences”. Once he left high school, he spent hours in the recording studio, learning all aspects of the process and honing a variety of skills to assist himself as an artiste.

“I am a beat composer, graphic designer, audio engineer and songwriter…..I pride myself in being able to write from different perspectives and angles. I do think I am flexible with vocals,” he said.

Singadon is yet to test his live performing skills as he is still an emerging talent.

“As I am a young upcoming artist…I haven’t really performed at any shows as yet I am unique because of my adaptability and versatility, so I can’t wait to hit a stage, I know I can deliver,” he said.