Samuel K. Golden Seeks To Inspire And Heal With Fusion Album, ‘Therapy For The Heart’

Fusion artiste Samuel K Golden is quickly carving out a reputation for pioneering a fusion of spoken-word poetry with modern alternative pop structures.

The poet-cum-artiste is aggressively pushing his latest single, ‘Crimson Reeds’, the lead single from his latest album, ‘Therapy for the Heart’. The album was released on January 2, 2026.

“The central theme of ‘Crimson Reeds’ is about longing for a female’s love and the fear of losing that love,” Samuel K. Golden said.

The album’s tracks have been streaming well, especially in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, Jamaica and Nigeria. Interestingly, ‘Crimson Reeds’ is the top streaming single from the album so far. Other standout tracks include ‘For My Lady’, ‘Lost in Your Eyes’ and ‘Where Love is Made’.

“The metrics for the overall album were not earth-shattering but they provided me with a launch pad for my current project to grow. As an artiste, you’re never satisfied with your art, so there is room for me to grow as I find my audiences internationally,” he said.

Samuel Golden believes that his work will linger in the minds of fans long after he has departed this earth.

He is using his growing platform for direct philanthropy, proving that indie artists can drive global relief efforts. Samuel released the poignant single, “Sunset”, from his first EP, ‘Footsteps: Love and Sweetness’ in the aftermath of the devastation of Hurricane Melissa, a deadly Category 5 storm that battered Jamaica in October 2025.

As he continues to evolve, Golden acknowledges that he is using sound to heal national wounds a la Bob Marley, the international, iconic music figure. He is a big fan of artistes such as Marley as well as reggae contemporaries Etana, Sizzla and Chronixx.

“The ‘Sunset’ track is not merely a song; it is an anthem for recovery, with proceeds going directly to support survivors on the island. I was worried and heartbroken about what Jamaicans experienced during Melissa, so I had to dedicate that song to the people,” he said.

Golden represents a courageous shift from the rigid world of tech execution to the fluid world of artistic creation. He has continued to hold down a steady nine-to-five even as he honed his skills during open mic nights at local music restaurants and bars in the Washington area in the USA.

Now, with the release of his bold new LP, ‘Therapy for the Heart’, he is ready to take the next step to pivot from not just self-expression, but community impact. This new LP promises to be his most ambitious work yet, exploring the complex intersection of technology—his former world—and raw emotion.

“It is a sonic investigation into what it means to be human in a digital age,” Golden said.