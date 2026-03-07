Mystic Warrior Talks New Single ‘Leader’

Reggae artiste Mystic Warrior is on a mission to inspire the next generation of youths. That’s why he released his latest single, Leader, a thoughtfully crafted song that is an urgent call to action for the youth blending purpose and agency with a contemporary reggae hip hop sound.

“I was motivated to do this song Leader to inspire the youth with a positive message. I see myself as a leader, and I want young people to find that same strength in themselves,” Mystic Warrior said.

Known for his expressive delivery and soulful tone, Mystic Warrior delivers a powerful track that is both sincere and reflective, exploring the pressures, uncertainties, and emotional realities faced by men today.

“The song is meant to inspire young people, especially young men, to lead their own lives, make smart choices, stay true to themselves and to recognize that they can all be leaders in their own way,” Mystic Warrior said.

Dancehall fans have responded well to the song, with fans really connecting with Mystic Warrior’s flow and energy.

“Radio stations here and abroad are playing the song, and people are really connecting with it..it’s all positive energy and good vibes,” he said.

The song is the leading edge of a larger project — a 10-track album which will be released late this year. Most of the tracks were produced by ShellaTopstar who also mixed and mastered the songs.

He is signed to his own label, Lee Benjamin Recordz Ltd. The talented singer is also eyeing bookings in Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, the US, and Africa.

The singer, who originally hails from Clarendon, has been in the industry for a decade and has previously released Mastermind, Dem a Rush and True Love.