How Independent Artists Can Get Their Music On Streaming Platforms

You made the track. You obsessed over the mix. You played it for three friends, your group chat, and maybe your dog. Now comes the part that actually gets your music into the world: putting it on streaming platforms.

For independent artists, that’s the real milestone and where discovery happens. But figuring out how to get there can feel weirdly opaque. Do you need a label? (No.) Do you just upload it directly? (Also no.) This guide breaks down how music distribution works today and the exact steps you need to take to put your music out there.

What Is Music Distribution and Why Is It Needed?

In simple terms, music distribution is the process of delivering your finished songs to streaming platforms and online stores so listeners can find and play them.

Years ago, distribution meant shipping vinyl or CDs to record stores. Now it’s digital, but the middle step still exists. Streaming platforms don’t allow artists to upload music directly in most cases. Instead, they rely on licensed music distribution services to deliver audio files, provide accurate metadata, collect royalties and report streaming data back to the artist.

How LANDR Distribution Makes Releasing Music Simple

If you’re doing this without a label, you want a distributor that doesn’t feel like a gatekeeper. You want something built for independent artists, and LANDR Distribution is exactly that: a music distribution service designed for creators who are running their own careers.

The process is straightforward: upload your track, add your metadata, choose your release date, and LANDR Distribution delivers your music to major streaming platforms worldwide. The interface is clean, steps are clear, and you’re not guessing what comes next.

But it goes further than just file delivery.

LANDR Distribution includes:

Wide platform reach across global streaming services





Easy uploads and intuitive release management





Artist-first support





Access to additional tools that help with production and preparation





If you’ve already used LANDR for mastering, keeping everything in one ecosystem reduces friction. For new artists especially, that reduction in stress is huge.

Tips to Maximize Your First Release

Uploading your song is step one. Making sure it doesn’t disappear into the algorithm void? That’s the real strategy.

Here are a few simple ways to level up your first release:

Double-check your metadata: Misspell your artist name once and you could split your streaming profile.





Misspell your artist name once and you could split your streaming profile. Invest time in your cover art: Strong visuals matter. Listeners judge quickly.





Strong visuals matter. Listeners judge quickly. Plan your release date: Don’t upload and hope. Give yourself at least 2–3 weeks to promote.





Don’t upload and hope. Give yourself at least 2–3 weeks to promote. Claim your artist profiles early: Spotify for Artists and Apple Music for Artists give you control and data.





Spotify for Artists and Apple Music for Artists give you control and data. Promote consistently: Tease snippets. Share the story behind the song. Create engaging trends on social media that leverage your track.

Using LANDR Distribution’s guidance and built-in support resources can help you avoid rookie mistakes. When the platform is designed with independent artists in mind, you spend less time troubleshooting and more time creating.

Final Thoughts: Start Your Music Journey Today

Putting your music on streaming platforms used to require industry connections. Now it requires intention, preparation, and the right partner.

Music distribution isn’t mysterious. It’s a process. Finish your track. Package it properly. Choose a reliable service. Schedule your release. Promote it like it matters, because it does.

If you’re ready to share your next song with the world, LANDR Distribution makes that first step feel manageable instead of overwhelming. You don’t need a label deal. You need a finished track and a clear path forward.

Your audience is already out there. The only thing left is to hit upload.