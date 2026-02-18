Rebelution’s ‘Lazy Afternoon’ Certified Gold In The US

Rebelution

Lazy Afternoon, a 2009 single from the California-based Reggae/rock band Rebelution, is now certified Gold in the United States.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the song was certified Gold on Friday (February 13) after surpassing 500,000 units in sales and streaming-equivalent units in the country.

It marks the band’s third Gold-certified song in the U.S. in three years: Fade Away went Gold in 2024, and Count Me In followed with a Gold certification in 2025.

The milestone also puts Lazy Afternoon on a short 2026 list—only the second reggae title to reach RIAA Gold so far this year, after J Boog and the late Peetah Morgan’s Sunshine Girl.

Lazy Afternoon has amassed over 69 million plays on Spotify.

It appeared on Rebelution’s second album, Bright Side of Life, released through Controlled Substance Sound Labs.

Bright Side Of Life has spent 78 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart since its release in late 2009, including two weeks at No. 1. The album also spent two weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 54.

Rebelution formed in 2004 when a group of students at the University of California, Santa Barbara began playing together.

They eventually solidified into a reggae-rooted band built around lead vocalist/guitarist Eric Rachmany, guitarist Rory Carey, bassist Marley D. Williams, and drummer Wesley Finley. For the album Bright Side Of Life, Jeff Elliot (Saxophone) and Craig Thomas (Trumpet) were also credited on the lineup.





