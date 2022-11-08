Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ Certified Gold In The US, UK And Platinum In Canada

Last Last, the summer hit by Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has been certified Gold in the United States and in the United Kingdom, and Platinum in Canada.

The song was released in May 2022 and later appeared on Burna’s sixth studio album, Love, Damini.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Last Last was certified Gold yesterday (November 7) after it reached the sales and streaming equivalent of 500,000 units sold in the US.

The song also received a Platinum certification from Music Canada yesterday (November 7), after it reached the sales and streaming equivalent of 80,000 units sold in Canada.

It was certified Gold in the UK, for sales and streaming exceeding 400,000 units, on September 16, 2022, according to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Last Last has spent 17 weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100, currently at No. 83 down from its peak at No. 44. It has also spent 25 weeks on the UK Singles Chart, currently at No. 43, down from its peak at No. 4.

The song’s official music video, directed by Burna Boy himself, has surpassed 113 million views on YouTube.

It’s the fastest Afrobeats song to be certified Gold in the US, doing so 25 weeks after its release. Wizkid’s Essence had taken over a year to bag a Gold certification from the RIAA.

Last Last was produced by Chopstix with a sample of Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B classic He Wasn’t Man Enough. The sample didn’t come cheap, but according to Burna Boy, the track has raked in more money than any other in his catalog.

“I’ve made more money from Last Last than any other song in my whole career in a short time and I just dropped it like one month ago,” Burna revealed in an interview while clarifying reports about royalty sharing between him and Braxton.

“The 60% royalties that Toni Braxton takes is being misunderstood, she does not get 60% of the whole thing but just one little part,” he explained.

Burna Boy clarifies the 60% deal with Toni Braxton on his 'Last Last' record contrary to what many believed. He even goes further to say he's made more money off the song than any other song he's made. Credit: Kick Game UK pic.twitter.com/42PRNiYjaz — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) July 18, 2022

This is the third Gold certification for Burna Boy in the US.

His 2018 hit Ye, which appeared on his Outside album, hit the milestone in May 2021, while On The Low, off the album African Giant (2019), was certified Gold in April 2022.

In the UK, Burna has three songs with Platinum certifications, namely Location, a collab with Dave, which is 3X Platinum (1.8 million units), Be Honest with Jorja Smith, which is Platinum (600,000 units), Own It with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, which is Platinum (600,000 units).

His other Gold-certified song (400,000 units) in the UK is Play Play with J Hus, while Ye, On The Low, and Simmer with Mahalia are all certified Silver. (200,000 units)

Last Last is Burna’s fourth song to be certified Platinum in Canada, behind On The Low, Ye, and Location with Dave which have all exceeded 80,000 units sold in the country.

His songs Anybody and Gbona are currently certified Gold in Canada for sales exceeding 40,000 units.

Burna, 31, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album with Twice As Tall (2020).