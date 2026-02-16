Govana, Ruppi Turn Juggling Riddim Into A Short Film On ‘The Bobby Lane Project’: Watch

Govana has teamed up with director-producer Rogen “Ruppi” Walker and his creative label The Now or Never Club to release The Bobby Lane Project: Season 1, a short film paired with a juggling compilation built around a single storyline.

Ruppi, executive producing under the Now or Never label, said it’s the first time Govana formally asked TNOC to spearhead a juggling riddim with him after years of working together. “We’ve always been working together… however, this was the first time he approached us (Now or Never) to executive produce. Step by step, we developed the idea,” Walker said.

The project grew out of Govana’s Top Lawyer , with the record’s lyrics shaping the narrative and eventually pulling in other artists.

“The lyrics from his single led the storyline and when Chronic Law saw and heard the vision, we extended the storyline for his track and video,” Walker explained. “Immediately after that, it was Skeng and Skippa, so we fully extended the storyline and pitched the idea of a short film so we could follow through on our ideas.”

Govana framed it as a deliberate move away from the standard juggling rollout—one video after another, loosely connected if at all.

“After shooting the majority of my videos over my career and being one of my go-to directors, I decided to link up with Ruppi,” he said, describing Ruppi as a longtime collaborator. “The last time I did a juggling he shot 90% of those videos and compilation. We said we were going to put out my single before we came up with the idea of juggling.”

This time, he said, the plan was to drop it in a more film-led format. “We wanted to release it non-typical, similar to our idea for the Convo Series; shooting a movie that could include all the tracks and artistes,” Govana added.

Ruppi said the working style blurred the usual lines between artiste, director, and producer. “Govana and I have always been super creative working together, from 1Matik Riddim to the Convo Series, but since this is our first juggling producing together, we wanted it to be impactful,” he said. “He’s so involved in the creative process and allows me to be creative… that’s the best type of working partnership.”

Both men pointed to early audience reaction as validation, especially around the concept and presentation. “The response has been nothing but good; people have been congratulating the creative effort and they want more, even recommending a Netflix series,” Ruppi said, adding that the production process stretched over seven months. Govana echoed the focus of the feedback: “What stood out the most is the comments on the creativity. I’m happy being different is still being noticed and I’m grateful for the artistes that

have been supporting the efforts and came onto the project.”

Ruppi said a continuation is already on his mind. “I am excited to get Part 2 going since that’s what the people want.”

The Bobby Lane Project: Season 1 is now available across digital platforms. Watch the short film above.



