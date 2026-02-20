Mavado Returns To ‘Gully Side’ For New ‘WYFL’ Entry

Mavado

Mavado has returned to the ‘Gully Side’ for Bad & BBC Rich, his first song of 2026 and the latest cut on the WYFL riddim, the fast-moving Dancehall juggling produced by DJ Mac and CrashDummy.

Released on Friday (February 20), the hard-edged, wealth-and-status track puts Mavado back in a familiar lane, leaning into the persona that shaped his core dancehall catalog.

The official video, directed by TopShootah, also marks Mavado’s first shoot in more than a decade in Cassava Piece, St. Andrew, the inner-city community often referred to as the “Gully Side.”

The release follows his return to Jamaica in October 2025 after nearly a decade away. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) later confirmed that an old warrant tied to an assault matter involving the artist was no longer in effect.

The riddim’s title track, WYFL, was voiced by Skippa and helped establish the early momentum around the juggling before bigger names began landing on it.

Official entries include Chronic Law’s Badness Upgrade 2.0, Ai Milly’s Quarter Zip, Bugle’s Rasta Stulla, Valiant’s Oh When, Skeng’s No Flunk, NIGY BOY’s Risk It All, Kabaka Pyramid’s Toxic, and Anthony B’s Tease Har 2.0 (Box Ah Rubbaz).

Vybz Kartel’s entry SYM was another recent standout in the riddim’s rollout, while Ghanaian artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have released Danger and Silent Samurai, respectively.

Mavado, whose real name is David Brooks, has released two albums: Gangsta for Life: The Symphony of David Brooks (2007) and Mr. Brooks…A Better Tomorrow (2009).

His biggest songs include When U Feel Lonely, Give It All To Me with Nicki Minaj, Come Into My Room with Stacious, Settle Down (Destiny), and So Special.

He was relatively quiet on the release front last year, putting out four songs in 2025: Big Guns, Whine For Me, God Nah Sleep, and No Limit.