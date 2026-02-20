Popcaan Given Traditional Chief Title In Ghana’s Central Region

Dancehall star Popcaan has been conferred a traditional title in Ghana, where he is now being addressed as ‘Nana Okofo Akro Kese’ after a ceremony held during his latest visit to the West African country.

The Numbers Don’t Lie deejay shared photos and video from the event on Instagram, posting images from what appeared to be a traditional ceremony in Ghana’s Central Region and writing, “Nana is Grateful!!! Love and respect to my people. Together we push #KESE.”

In one clip from the event, a speaker framed the title as a leadership role rather than a ceremonial gesture.

“We don’t do this for the fun of it. We do this because we believe in you, that you can lead us,” the speaker declared.

“So, Nana Okofo Akro Kese, now you have a big responsibility to lead the youths, not only in Central Region, but in the whole of Ghana as a chief. There are no small seats for a stool. You make it bigger or smaller. So now you are a chief, duly recognized by our people, so it’s up to you to make it smaller or bigger. Congratulations, Nana.”

Photos and clips show Popcaan standing near a large warrior statue, then seated indoors in kente cloth, with drumming and traditional performances taking place around him as community members gathered for the ceremony.

Popcaan/Instagram

The title, “Nana Okofo Akro Kese,” has been described as loosely meaning “great” or “mighty warrior chief.”

Popcaan has visited Ghana several times in recent years.

He was in the country during the 2019 Year of Return campaign, a government-backed initiative that encouraged members of the African diaspora to visit and reconnect. During that trip, he also toured Cape Coast Castle and laid a wreath in tribute to ancestors who were enslaved and transported across the Atlantic.

The following year, he announced that he had bought his first house in Ghana.

Over recent years, he has also shot multiple music videos there, including One Way and Promise. In 2022, he also spent New Year’s Eve in the country.

Popcaan’s latest Ghana trip also included a link-up with Ghanaian-American singer Moliy and a visit with Hamamat, the founder of Hamamat African Beauty, where a clip showed him at her shea butter museum and wellness space.

He also met with Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to Ghana, Okatakyie Boakye Danquah Ababio, and said they discussed “spreading more awareness about African culture and the history itself,” while pushing for stronger links between Caribbean countries and African communities.