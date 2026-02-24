Capleton, Sizzla, Lutan Fyah, And More For Reggae Fusion

Collisha Frame, promoter of Reggae Fusion says the second staging will be a memorable one thanks to a stellar lineup.

The event is slated for February 28 at the Reggae Jamaica Village, Church Road, Bog Walk in St Catherine.

Collisha Frame.

“Reggae is not just music — it is a message, it is resistance, it is healing, it is identity. We selected artistes who carry that responsibility seriously. Capleton and Sizzla Kalonji are not just performers; they are pillars of reggae culture. When they step on stage, it is spiritual. It is transformational.

Alongside them, we have voices like Bugle, Richie Spice, Lutan Fyah, Turbulence ,T’Jean and others who continue to speak truth, uplift the people and keep reggae alive for the next generation,” she said.

Added the promoter: “We wanted a lineup that would move people — emotionally, mentally and spiritually. This is about more than entertainment. It is about preserving culture and delivering an experience that reminds us who we are as Jamaicans and as lovers of reggae music worldwide.”

The DJ Amber-hosted showcase will begin at 8:00 p.m.

The venue will be secured with all necessary amenities. There will also be rooms available for patrons who wish to stay over, there is amicable parking.

It is a Reggae Month and JaRIA (Jamaica Reggae Industry Association) endorsed event.

Frame further noted that beyond the performances, the event will aid in Hurricane Melissa relief efforts, and promote community camaraderie.

“When you step into Reggae Jamaica Village on February 28, you are stepping into an atmosphere of unity. You will see families, youth, elders, visitors from overseas — all connected by one rhythm.

Sizzla Kalonji.

It is happening during Reggae Month, on Jamaican soil, in a space that celebrates our culture. The energy of live reggae under the open sky, the vibration of the crowd singing word for word, the warmth of the food, the VIP experience — it creates something magical,” she said.

The promoter is encouraging everyone to attend the family- friendly show for an incredible experience.

“Reggae Fusion 2026 is going to be one of those nights people talk about for years. The kind of night where the crowd sings in one voice, where the artistes pour their souls into every lyric, and where the energy is so strong you can feel it in your chest. Come out. Bring your friends. Bring your family. Secure your tickets early. Let us stand together and celebrate reggae the way it deserves to be celebrated — live, loud and unapologetically Jamaican. Tickets are available online @xtickets.com and selects outlets Islandwide,” Frame said.