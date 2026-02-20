Christopher Martin, Robert Livingston Team Up For ‘Don’t Have to Ask’

Dancehall producer Robert Livingston has produced a track, Don’t Have to Ask, dedicated to the ladies just in time for the season of love surrounding Valentine’s Day.

“Working with Christopher Martin is a pleasure. Christopher Martin is such a talent and so easy to work with in terms of being a perfectionist like myself and get everything that we set out to do,” he said.

Livingston also praised Martin’s artistry and professionalism.

“Another thing I like about Chris is that he is very quick about reading a lyric or remembering a lyric, he is so easy to work with and I don’t really have a problem working with him and I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Livingston said.

Livingston is best known for his work with Super Cat and later Shaggy. With Shaggy, he had a successful partnership which spawned a slew of hits including Oh Carolina and Boombastic. Livingston and Shaggy scored platinum with the release of Shaggy’s Hot Shot album, which featured the mega hits It Wasn’t Me and Angel.

Livingston hopes that Don’t Have to Ask will become a global hit as it has racked up 215,000 views in one week.

The irrepressible Christopher Martin, one of the most talented vocalists of his generation, is in his wheelhouse on this song with brilliant vocal flourishes, ice cream smooth harmonies and a sincerity that leaves no room for doubt.

Martin raved about the new project and his obsession with love songs. He shared with DancehallMag that he “writes love songs from a mixture of both universal storylines and personal experience”.

“I know what it is to be in love,” Martin said, “as well as you can see people who are in love … or who are believed to be in love … and you can take inspiration from that.”

The song, Don’t Have to Ask, promises undying fidelity, and Martin describes the track as “a true, open, honest and sincere love song”.

The song has been released on a rhythm called ‘Happy Wife’.

“I appreciate this song for what it is because it speaks about true love in its deepest form. We talk about loving this person from high school [and] they probably didn’t believe that it would turn out this way, but the love that you had, you knew that it would be this way from the start.

CHRISTOPER MARTIN – DON’T HAVE TO ASK

Martin believes that inspiration can strike at any time to conjure hit songs from the ‘mystic’.

“As an artiste, I can wake up tomorrow and get another inspiration to write a song about something else, and maybe some badness is involved in it; and I will not shy away from it, because I’m a true creative,” he said.