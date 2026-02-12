Stone Love, Travellers And Jamrock To Power Kingston Riddims On February 22

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport will mark the 10th anniversary of Kingston’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music with a two-part celebration that will wow authentic music lovers.

The dual overlapping events will be held across two venues on the Kingston Waterfront, featuring distinct daytime and nighttime events on February 22, 2026. Both events will be held under the tagline, ‘Kingston Riddims’.

One of those events is ‘Rae Town Vibe’ which will be powered by the Merritone Sound System at the Kingston Craft Market (festival Marketplace) with guest artiste ska legend Stranger Cole. This event will be hosted by radio personality Burgerman. This session will highlight the origins of Jamaica’s music industry, with selections spanning ska and early reggae.

The second event is dubbed is a ‘Best of the 80s and 90s’ session which will be held at the UDC car park between 12 noon and 12 midnight featuring high-powered sound systems Stone Love, Jamrock and Travellers. This event will also feature a specially invited Brazilian sound system.

Minister of Entertainment Olivia Grange

“Kingston Riddims is a celebration anchored by Jamaica’s “de facto musical instrument” – the sound system, that overlays the 6 genres of music Kingston has gifted to the world. The milestone event will feature the Brazilian sound system Ministereo Publico de Som, Salvador de Bahia’s first sound system and our world reknowed sounds Stone Love, Jamrock, Travellers and Merritone,” Mrs Gillian McDaniel, principal director of Entertainment Policy Development in the MCGES, said.

Music lovers will be treated to a smorgasbord of cultural activities to coincide with the dual bombardment of sound system culture.

There will be ‘pop up’ museums which will create a ‘cultural village vibe’ at the Kingston Craft Market (Festival Marketplace) where artifacts of great producers like Striker Lee, King Tubbys, and King Jammys will be showcased to the public. The National Gallery will also have displays as well.

“The Kingston Waterfront welcomes families and visitors alike to experience Jamaican music with its cool vibes and articality in this truly authentic setting,” Ms. McDaniel said.

This milestone celebration recognizes a decade of transformative growth, cultural pride, and creative investment for the city of Kingston.

Over the past decade, the city has strategically used its musical heritage to drive economic development, foster youth empowerment, and strengthen community cohesion.

In December 2015, Kingston was officially designated a UNESCO Creative City of Music, joining a prestigious global network committed to placing creativity and cultural industries at the heart of sustainable urban development.

This recognition acknowledged Kingston’s unmatched contribution to the global music scene, as the birthplace of six influential genres: mento, ska, rocksteady, reggae, dub, and dancehall. Kingston is also recognised as the home of musical icons such as Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Dennis Brown.

As a city that continues to shape global culture, Kingston’s designation positioned it not just as a historic musical capital, but also as a living, evolving space where music remains central to identity, innovation, and economic opportunity.