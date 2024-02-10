Fivio Foreign Taps Popcaan For ‘The Best’ Off New Mixtape

Fivio Foreign and Popcaan have teamed up again for a new song, The Best, which appears on the Brooklyn rapper’s new mixtape, Pain & Love 2.

Produced by AyoAA, Popcaan kicks off the song with smooth vocals, expressing the desire for a captivating woman. Fivio Foreign’s verses add a layer of edgy bravado as he boasts about his prowess and warns against crossing boundaries with his lady.

This is their second collaboration, following the October 2023 track Tequila Shots, which had also featured Vybz Kartel.

Fivio Foreign, Popcaan

Fivio’s Pain & Love 2 also features guest appearances from Lil Tjay, Vory, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, and more.

“One thing you have to respect about Fivio Foreign is how much he has grown in the past couple of years,” wrote HotNewHipHop.

“The Brooklynite has only been around since 2019, but has plenty of massive accomplishments in his still-budding career. Perhaps the one that altered his trajectory the most was his incredible contribution to Kanye West’s Donda. “Off The Grid” gave Fivio the platform to deliver an extended verse. He made the most of that opportunity, putting on arguably his most passionate performance yet.”

Meanwhile, Popcaan is poised to bring his Unruly Fest to London on July 28, as part of the South Facing Festival, a series of open-air concerts taking place in the city during the summer.

The event, with surprise guest appearances yet to be disclosed, is set for the Crystal Palace Park Bowl which seats 8,000 people.

In 2023, Popcaan had announced the “unavoidable cancellation” of Unruly Fest at the O2 Arena in London due to what his management has described as the ‘incompetence and negligence’ of a “former” Unruly team member.

Later that year, the Unruly Boss delighted fans with his Best Mood mixtape. The 15-track project came hot on the heels of his Great Is He album, released earlier in 2023.

Press play on The Best above.